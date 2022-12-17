Angie Matthiessen

The depths of solitude and loneliness felt as a hospital patient during the holidays is heartbreaking. However, the simple act of singing Christmas carols can be enough to stoke the fires of hope and joy and warm those lonely hearts.

Singing to hospital patients on Christmas Day was undoubtedly one of the most formative experiences of my life. The memory of seeing eyes light up and weary frowns lifting into smiles has stayed with me all these years later as I have walked the road of the helping profession for my career path.


