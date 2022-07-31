Many of us were raised in a generation where we were told we should rely on our own abilities and resourcefulness when times are tough. If it were that simple, however, the world would be a better place just from sheer desire.
At United Way of Charlotte County (UWCC), our mission is to mobilize the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty. Together we can offer help to individuals and families who have the desire for a better life but need more than just their own determination to get there.
We are recruiting for our Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program (VITA). VITA offers free tax preparation for individuals and families earning up to $66,000 annually, saving them money and ensuring they receive all tax credits and deductions they are entitled to. Volunteers schedule appointments, greet clients and ensure they brought all their correct paperwork, scan documents and, of course, prepare simple tax returns.
UWCC makes it easy for our volunteers by providing training, support and a flexible schedule. And the TaxSlayer software does the heavy lifting for each return, making it even easier!
But it is our volunteers who make it easy for clients to return to us year after year. We often say that VITA is powered by grace and that grace comes from caring hearts and smiling faces. Does that sound like you?
There are tangible rewards for becoming a VITA volunteer: You will gain valuable knowledge about tax preparation which can be useful for your own taxes; you can add this experience to your resume to demonstrate your agility at learning new computer software and working directly with clients; and most importantly, you will build relationships with others who really love this community. You will be part of a team of givers.
Our volunteers come from all walks of life. Some volunteers are college students looking for real-world experience before they begin their professional careers. Some are retired and excited for a short-term opportunity to give back. And the rest fall somewhere in between.
Regardless of what role you wish to serve in, your smiling face is guaranteed to make an impact.
We would love to have you join our team in the coming months to share this opportunity to serve Charlotte County with a smile. Your smile and your desire to give back to your community makes it easier for those who rely on this service year after year to feel comfortable coming back for help.
We will be hosting information nights on volunteering with VITA in the coming months and would love to have you come out to learn more. If you are interested in becoming a VITA volunteer or have questions about the program, please reach out to us at VITA@unitedwayccfl.org with your contact information or visit www.unitedwayccfl.org/VITA for more details.
For more information about United Way of Charlotte County’s mission: Mobilizing the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty, please contact Angie Matthiessen, executive director. She can be reached at director@unitedwayccfl.org.
