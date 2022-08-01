In the midst of interviewing candidates for public office, taking care of the Viewpoint/OpEd pages along with other editorial duties and squeezing in a day off, sometimes I suddenly realize my weekly Monday column is due, and I have absolutely no idea what I will write about.
I can hear some of my critics now saying “This guy never writes about anything worth reading anyway.”
I’ll ignore them and take solace in the people who write in to tell me this is the first thing they read on Mondays. I love you guys.
I could tell you about the souvenir my daughter brought me from her European tour. I didn’t know she could afford a European tour, but apparently she had been saving the money to take my middle grandchild, Lincoln, to see some historical sites as a high school graduation present.
She brought me a very small nugget, in a plastic enclosure, from the Berlin Wall. I appreciated it. The destruction of the Berlin Wall is certainly a milestone in history.
Since history is in such short supply in many schools today, maybe I need to preface President Ronald Reagan’s famous speech by saying the Soviet Union built a wall that divided communist East Germany from West Germany. The wall stood for years and Reagan, one of my favorite presidents along with Kennedy and Eisenhower (and another I won’t name because I don’t have time to read the letters and emails I would get), stood in West Germany on June 12, 1987 and said: “Mr. Gorbachev. Tear down this wall.” Gorbachev, again for any young people reading this who have not learned it in history classes, was president of the Soviet Union.
Reagan’s demand didn’t exactly end up like Jericho with the walls tumbling down, but it was the spark that led to the symbol of oppression eventually falling and allowing families and friends who had been divided for so long to be able to walk through the entire city without obstruction.
So, the point is, I was glad to get the souvenir.
There are some interesting news bits that come across my desk that sometimes to not make it into the newspaper for lack of space or the fact they are neglected by the news services we subscribe to.
One story that should perk up some ears came from the Washington Post, and it said there are some school districts in the nation already talking about, or requiring, masks for students as COVID keeps hanging around. The story mentioned 20,000 employees of schools in Gwinnett County, Georgia were masking up, but it was an option for students.
We won’t have to worry about masks in Florida. I don’t need to tell you why, do I?
The Tampa Bay Times wrote about a new affordable/workforce housing development where a company took over two large hotels in Clearwater and made them into apartments. It was ready to welcome its first occupants.
But, a studio apartment is renting for $1,075, and a 590-square-foot, two-bedroom for $1,565. That is below the median rent for that area but that still sounds like a lot of money to me.
That may be better, though, than what they are talking about in Miami. The Miami Herald wrote about an idea there to round up people who have no place to live and move them to a “transitional” housing project at the northern tip of Virginia Key. Apparently there would be social services onsite for those folks.
I have mixed feelings about this one. It’s nice the city is thinking outside the box to ease the issue of people living on the streets. But, the cost is one big question. How do you keep them there is another. And what if they don’t want to live on Virginia Key? This is something to keep an eye on.
Hey, I just finished my column. Isn’t it wonderful how these things work out sometimes?
