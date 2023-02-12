Angie Matthiessen

In Southwest Florida, the dry season runs from October through May, with the soil desperate for hydration by the time the rainy season returns. In life, we have all experienced dry seasons, whether financially, spiritually, in relationships or in general. We have all felt that dry feeling, where we are desperate for even a little relief.

We dove abruptly into a dry season both literally and metaphorically this past October. Following Hurricane Ian in September, many Charlotte County families encountered a season of dryness, as finances were stretched thin by lost income, home repairs and other unexpected expenses from the storm. This financial upheaval had many searching for a spring in the desert, but unsure where to turn for resources.


