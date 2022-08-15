It’s a terribly sad and torturous mission watching someone come to grips with mortality.
And it’s especially bad when it hits them that they “can’t take it with you.”
My family has been dealing with that challenge for months now. I write about it not because I believe my readers are interested in my family necessarily, but because I am learning a lesson from dealing with it from my perspective. And it’s a lesson I think many of us can use.
Let me give you a little picture of who we’re talking about today. This family member has worked hard all his life so he could retire comfortably. He had a good job as an engineer and was a professional photographer on the side. He was smart enough to put all the money made from photography into stocks and a 401K.
He bought a nice home — not a mansion by any means — but a 2,200-or-so-square-foot home on two acres in town. It was a rare sight in the neighborhood. He did this because he loved gardening. He was a master gardener. He has hydrangeas that have grown 5-6-feet-high and a large garden with all kinds of vegetables.
He retired fairly young; in his late 50s, I believe.
He was a restless retiree. He had a lot on a lake with a single-wide. So he fished. And he grew more flowers. And he took on projects to build things for his lot and home. He liked to travel, so he bought an expensive van with a bed and kitchen in it. But never really got to travel as much as he wanted. The vehicle is 12 years old now and only has 14,000 miles on it.
He’s not a golfer. He doesn’t socialize that much. He’s no country clubber.
A large collection of Christmas stuff sits in the basement. There are reindeers that move and light up, hundreds of lights and other jolly holiday decorations.
Like the Christmas purchases, he has accumulated a lot of “stuff” as George Carlin used to joke about.
He has tools that would be the envy of most amateur craftsmen.
Did I tell you he has a large in-ground pool?
He built a small pond with fish and a spout that circulates water.
I think I’ve made my point by now. He has a lot of “stuff.”
About a year ago, his knee began to give him issues. Doctors recommended he not get a knee replacement. So he bought a cane.
Then, about six months ago, he began to lose his energy. In the past six weeks, he has made four trips via 911 and ambulance to the hospital. Congestive heart failure is the issue.
After the third trip, he admitted he needed help for himself and his wife, who has dementia.
He asked his family to do the paperwork to move them into assisted living.
He doesn’t like it.
I bet if I could read his mind, he’s thinking about all the money he has accumulated and wondering what is going to happen to all his “stuff.”
I imagine there are many people like him. They spend their lives accumulating “stuff” and a big bank account but never find time to enjoy it all.
Then, one day, they pass it on to someone else — someone who may not value all that “stuff.”
I think I can take something from watching him slip into depression.
“Stuff” will not bring you happiness.
Money and “stuff” can’t make the next journey with us.
I’m glad I have very little money. And not that much “stuff.”
