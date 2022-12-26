Well, 2022 has just about run its course, and I don’t think anyone I know will be sad to see it expire.
I’m offering up a tongue-in-cheek prediction of how 2023 may turn out for us. Keep in mind, my crystal ball is not always very accurate.
But, here goes:
Some of the coldest weather we’ve seen in Florida in years gives way to sunshine and balmy temperatures as snowbirds continue to return and tourists ignore the damage done by Hurricane Ian to flock to the state.
The Jacksonville Jaguars continue their rebirth by winning their final game and get into the National Football League playoffs. They’re joined by the Miami Dolphins, who clinch a berth with a victory over the New York Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who sneak into the playoffs with a losing record. It marks the first time in a long time all three Florida NFL teams are in the playoffs.
North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher announces the city is near an agreement with a development firm that will help the city restore Warm Mineral Springs’ historic buildings and build a hotel after geological surveys prove it will not impact the springs. Other amenities like condos were nixed in this deal to allow visitors to the springs to enjoy the grounds without feeling cramped. The developer said there is plenty of opportunity for profit with a scaled-down plan.
Charlotte County commissioners reveal a plan to build 5,000 affordable apartments on county-owned land. The developer agrees to move quickly in return for the free land and waiving impact fees. To get all that they must hold rents to under $1,000 for 20 years.
Wellen Park residents and North Port City Commission announced a truce in the contention litigation over de-annexation. North Port Commissioner Phil Stokes, a resident of Wellen Park, helped seal the deal after he surveyed residents and showed both sides the overwhelming vote to remain part of the city.
Tom Brady announces his retirement prior to taking the field in the Bucs’ first round playoff game. Stunned teammates fail to perform under an emergency game plan and lose. Meanwhile, Jacksonville and Miami win their playoff games and advance to the second round.
DeSoto County meets once again with Mosaic representatives to discuss the impact of phosphate mining there. The meeting is cut short after a rowdy group of protesters — many from Charlotte County — have to be escorted from the building.
Babcock Ranch announces it is running out of room to build after demand for housing on the nation’s most popular solar-powered community takes off.
Officials announce voting irregularities in the Sarasota County School Board election. In all fairness they approve a special election scheduled for June.
The Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars lose their second-round playoff game — both in overtime when their kickers miss field goals as time expires. Meanwhile, Tom Brady announces a reconciliation with his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen after he signs a prenup.
The Tampa Bay Rays open their season in Orlando after it is discovered Tropicana Field was built on a fault line and geologists fear for the facility’s safety.
Charlotte County announces all its Hurricane Ian debris has been collected.
Englewood Waterfest organizers announce that this year’s event will be broadcast on ESPN and the proceeds will allow for free admission.
The special election for Sarasota County School Board ends up on hold after those members elected in November of 2022 petition the governor to put an end to the fiasco. Gov. Ron DeSantis agrees.
After a disagreement with Disney, the Tampa Bay Rays are homeless.
Schools reopen in Florida but virtual learning is recommended because there are 20,000 vacant teaching positions in Florida.
Tom Brady says he is coming out of retirement.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announces a run for the presidency.
The Tampa Bay Rays will finish their season in the revamped and expanded confines of Charlotte Sports Park.
Steve Dionisio returns as superintendent of Charlotte County Schools after a 10-month search for a new leader fails to find the right person.
Sarasota County’s new superintendent of schools is suspended after she shows up at a monthly meeting wearing a mask. She said she has COVID-19.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 5-10 and Tom Brady says he wants to be traded
Charlotte and Sarasota counties announced their tourism numbers for the past fiscal year broke all-time records thanks to the Rays playing in Charlotte County, Warm Mineral Springs reopening and Waterfest being on national television.
And, 2023 winds down.
