I can’t imagine anyone not liking a fair. County fair, state fair, neighborhood fair, it doesn’t matter. There’s always something to do and good-tasting food.
The Charlotte County Fair, which got off to a rip-roaring start Friday night, is no exception.
We took my 2-year-old (growing on 5) grandson to the first night and was a little surprised to see the huge crowd that ignored a poor weather forecast to take advantage of the special one-price, ride-all-night offer. I had never seen that many kids in Charlotte County in one place. There were hundreds, and as I watched them lining up for rides, racing back and forth and hugging friends it reminded me what a difficult age that can be as you try your best to always be cool.
Grandson Carden didn’t care about being cool. He was amazed at all the sights and sounds around him. The parrot show, the magic show, camels — it was almost too much for him to grasp all in one place.
As we start down the commercial/food lane, we see a van complete with barber chair where you can get a trim (this is new) and another van offering all kinds of free samples of anything related to CBD.
The food options were numerous. You can get a Bayou Brew, Mexican food, bacon on a stick and sirloin tips with red potatoes. Of course elephant ears and funnel cakes, what would a fair be without them? There is the “world’s best” barbecue. And, in the ride section, there is a booth that fries anything. You can get fried Pop Tarts, fried cheesecake, fried Moon Pie, fried Twix and fried pickles.
We found some challenging rides like the Alien Abduction, the Zipper and Ring of Fire. The kids were lined up deep for the haunted house and Scrambler.
Carden was a little apprehensive about rides. Every ride we stopped at we said “Okay, want to ride this one?
“Nope.” “Really?” “Nope.”
Finally we put him on the tractor kiddie ride. He wasn’t thrilled. But we did manage to get him on the carousel as long as daddy Brandon and I held on to him. He seemed a little more at ease by the time we tried the Himalaya.
What he really enjoyed was the games. We were able to win him a yellow stuffed fish that he held on to all night.
The highlight of the fair, for him, however was a red Mustang metal car Jerry Wilson gave him the veteran motor car sales enthusiast had at his old time auto display. He wouldn’t put it down all night. We finally had to hide it for a while so he might notice the talking parrots.
The fair continues all week, with better weather predicted. Students and school staff all get in free Sunday (with ID) and there are other special get-in free offers (just check online).
Go out and have a fried Oreo. Tell ‘em John sent you.
