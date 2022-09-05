Let me preface my complaint by saying I love Allegiant Airlines.
So far, my flights have always been on time. My ears have never hurt because of cabin pressure. Attendants have been cordial. I don’t recall any necessarily bumpy rides.
So what am I unhappy about?
All flights to West Virginia no longer fly from Punta Gorda. I will have to drive to St. Pete if I want to go to a Marshall University homecoming or to visit family. My other complaint — and this pertains to almost all airlines I have looked at — it seems flights I want to make always leave at the oddest hours.
I have been trying to go to California and Colorado and I keep seeing flights that leave Fort Myers and Tampa at like 7 a.m. And on one trip I was trying to make, most all of the return flights either got home at midnight or the next morning.
Maybe I should start considering vacationing to places everyone wants to go to like Las Vegas or Los Angeles? Or maybe I should find a travel agent? Do they still have travel agents?
While scrolling the internet for flights, I came up with a lot of questions. So, if you’ll pardon me for asking:
• Did you see where a survey said people as young as 28 in Florida were beginning to panic over their retirement? I wonder if I should start worrying?
• Have you heard the Kroger grocery chain is trying to get a foothold in South Florida? It has a distribution center in Tampa and will deliver to homes within 90 miles. You have to log onto the Kroger website to see if you are in that 90-mile radius.
• Did you know gas was selling for $3.09 a gallon last week in Lauderdale Lakes at at least five gas stations?
• Who is it that is interested in running for Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections in 2024 against Paul A. Stamoulis? Apparently at least one politically ambitious person is unhappy it took so long for primary election results to be released.
• Did you know the average Floridian would give up 4 years of their life to keep eating fast food, according to a DrugGenius.com survey survey? One in five believe a burrito has the greatest health benefits and 60% would rather give up alcohol than fast food. I don’t want to give up one minute of my earthly life, but I sure do like most fast food.
• While my mind is on health, do you know the average person said the last time they did any type of aerobic exercise was 3 months ago?
• Did you know 671 manatees have died this year in Florida? Charlotte County is in the top 10 for manatees deaths with 13, according to the News Service of Florida.
• Did you realize the costs of protecting Gov. Ron DeSantis, his family, the governor’s mansion and visiting dignitaries were up more than 25% during the past year, according to a new state report. Florida taxpayers spent more than $6.097 million during the 2021-2022 fiscal year on protective services for the first family and visiting officials. The bulk of the costs, $5.94 million, went to guarding DeSantis and members of his family.
• Have you ever questioned how much you spend waiting for your plane to take off at an airport? The average Florida family spends $251 on airport food and drinks due to flight delays, according to Family Destinations Guide.com. Delaware airports are the most expensive. And, you might have to pay as much as $28 at LaGuardia Airport for a beer from a vendor.
• And, finally, speaking of airports, how long have you had to stay on hold to speak with an airline’s travel rep? I gave up after almost 15 minutes and tried the “chat” line. That was like talking to a computer (which I believe I actually was doing).
