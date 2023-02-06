I’m not sure if she was my first or second crush. The time frame and years get a little hazy when you get to be my age.
But I will never forget a curly haired girl named Tomi Tyler. I met her when I was around 12 or 13 (not sure) on a trip from West Virginia to Fort Lauderdale. It was my first trip out of the Mountain State, so I was easily impressed.
But she was cute as a button. She lived across the street from a lady who attended our church back home and she spent several afternoons with us during our visit. She gave me some good advice, like not to try petting a snapping turtle. For years, I kept a photo of her and I and my niece in the motel pool.
We struck up a years-long penpal relationship. It was her letter about buying Weejuns that first alerted me to the product. I had no idea at first what she was talking about.
I’m sure we had Weejuns in West Virginia. But no one I knew had a pair of the penny loafers that were all the fad back then. Later I envied the shag dancers who seemingly always wore Weejuns (unless they were really serious and bought dancing shoes).
I have owned a lot of penny loafers, but never found or could afford the Weejuns brand —until recently.
On a trip to a local thrift store, I was browsing the shoe rack. There they were. Almost new, dark tan Weejuns — $8.99 and in my size.
There was no hesitation. I now own my first pair of Weejuns. And while I was on my way home with my find, I began to ponder some questions. So, if you’ll pardon me for asking:
• Did you see where Allegiant/Sunseeker is buying up property across from the resort on U.S. 41 (Tamiami Trail) in Charlotte Harbor? Interesting, huh?
• Would you like a $1,000 college scholarship? If you go to Lemon Bay High School, you have a shot at it. The Englewood Democratic Club will award $1,000 to a LBHS student to attend college, vocational or technical school. To win you must write a 1,000- to 1,800-word winning essay on “What contribution can I make to preserve and improve our democracy.” Give to Teresa Dailey, career counselor at the high school, before March 31 to be judged.
• What is the purpose of those white arrows with reflectors on S.R. 776 near Gulf Cove? Did someone think you couldn’t tell which way to go? Will they hurt your tires?
• What are the chances Charlotte County commissioners and representatives from Mosaic meet anytime soon?
• Would you like to have you sweetie serenaded for Valentine’s Day? For $50, a barbershop quartet from the Suncoast Statesmen will swing by your home or office and belt out a couple of songs and present a rose. If you’re interested, call Jack or Cyn at 941-625-1128.
• Were you able to make it to the Sweet Fleet concert Tuesday night? If so, I hope you paid attention to the “oldest” person in the band; that would be Joey Worthley, who is 21 and whose name I spelled wrong in a recent column. Sorry, Joey. By the way, I was not disappointed in the performance. This band is super professional for their ages, and their ability to play music is impressive.
• Speaking of concerts, why is it that crowds in Punta Gorda don’t stand for the bands? Even when the bands are in a groove and really rockin’ it’s like people are glued to their seats.
• Did you know Abbe’s Donuts in Port Charlotte will be reopening soon?
• And finally, I don’t drink beer, but I saw a sign that said: “12-pack for $8.99.” How good could a beer taste that sells for less than $1 a can?
