As I mentioned a couple of weeks ago, on Wednesday, we are having our 10th Annual Business Expo at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center located at 75 Taylor Street in Punta Gorda.
This very exciting and much anticipated annual event is open and free to the public. The doors will be open from 10 am. to 4 p.m. We will have more than 95 booths to visit and have the opportunity to meet and greet all these great local chamber member businesses.
I know you’ll be able to set some time aside during this day to stop by, whether you are looking for a particular product or service and getting that much-needed quote. It’s all about shopping local on the “Hottest Business Day in Paradise.”
We will also have mid-day entertainment with our friends from Peace River Wildlife Center with their two-legged and four-legged friends to present about their mission to contribute to the survival of native Florida wildlife through rescue, rehabilitation and education.
Our 3 p.m. entertainment will be from the Florida Dance Workshop. You will be dazzled by the kids' dance routines that will bring a high energy for all to enjoy. The first 500 attendees will receive a complimentary goody bag and an Expo Passport to get signed by exhibitors to qualify for an entry to win a grand prize. We are looking forward to see you all there.
On behalf of the Charlotte County Chamber board of directors and staff, we would like to extend our special thanks and appreciation to all our 10th Annual Business Expo Sponsors:
Platinum title sponsors: Chapman Insurance Group, Total Air Solutions and Kia of Port Charlotte.
Gold presenting sponsors: Burnt Store Title & Escrow, Quigley Eye Specialists and Southwest Florida Insurance Associates.
Silver associate sponsors: Michael Saunders & Company and Comfort Inn & Suites.
Bronze participating sponsors: Anderson Enclosures, American Imaging, Charlotte Health Solutions, Life Care of Punta Gorda, The Mortgage Firm and Mosaic Company.
Media sponsors: Buffalo Graffix, Sun Coast Media Group and iHeart Media.
Supporting sponsors: Integrity Employee Leasing (paradise breakfast sponsor), The Dellutri Law Group (main stage sponsor), Elite Inspections and Pest Solutions (passport sponsor), Florida International Airshow (event map sponsor), Elite Inspections and Pest Solutions (after-hours party sponsor), WhitCo Insurance Agency-Alexia Martin (goody bay sponsor) and Chapman Insurance Group (lanyards sponsor).
I would also like to extend an open invitation and welcome any non-chamber business owners, gatekeepers or an employee to attend any of our August networking events. This would afford you the opportunity to see firsthand the effectiveness of meeting and networking with our chamber members to enhance your business connection footprint. You will also be able to gauge the opportunity to investment in your business and being a part of a very dynamic membership body of 1,000 plus fellow members.
Additional August networking opportunities:
Third Wednesday Coffee: 7:15 a.m.-8:30 a.m. Aug. 18 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Guest Speaker: Dave Gammon, executive director Economic Development Office. Nonprofit speaker: Steve Gardiner, Englewood Beach Waterfest.
Immediately following our Third Wednesday Coffee, we will have a ribbon cutting for PMI Stingray Homes, LLC. Please plan on staying for their ribbon cutting and welcome them to the chamber.
Business Card Exchange: 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 26 at Kia of Port Charlotte, 202 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Bring plenty of business cards and a cool gift to promote your business. Our Business Card Exchange is an excellent environment to meet new members and to develop productive and beneficial business relationships.
Bob White is the interim executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
