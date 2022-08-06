Nothing happens overnight, especially now. Eager as owners might be to get their dream business off the ground, permits, approvals, construction materials and just the right opportunity take time.
Just ask some local proprietors.
IN A PICKLE
Chef Trey Gabriel Cope worked his whole life to end up in a pickle.
The young chef who grew up pickling, curing and canning on a Pennsylvania Dutch Quaker farm now works in a pickle. A food truck that looks like one, anyhow.
(All this talk of pickles. Go ahead and drool, if you aren’t already.)
Back in 2016, when Cope worked in a closet-sized kitchen at Fat Point Brewing, he had no real oven — just a microwave, pizza ovens and a sandwich press.
There, he magicked up gems like duck confit sandwich on sourdough, with cranberry black-pepper aioli, shaved apple and caramelized onions. He brined his own dill pickles following an ancient Roman recipe using garlic, marjoram and kombucha vinegar.
These marvels took time. Nearly as long as Cope’s own 12-year journey to becoming his own boss.
He’s always been a young Alton Brown, a culinary geek tested in the heady Tampa restaurant world, where chefs routinely experiment with gastronomy.
“I try to do things people haven’t seen before,” he said.
To confit that duck, he mastered a device called the sous vide (French for “in a vacuum”), a submersion cooker that steams food in an airtight plastic bag at lower-than-normal temperatures for longer-than normal times.
From brewery food with a twist, Cope made his way through burgers with a twist at Punta Gorda’s Burg’r Bar, to Babcock’s Table & Tap and barbecue at Beno’s to tapas with a twist at Chef Robert Moltzan’s Tapas 1 in North Port and, finally, trucks with a twist.
Baptized into the food truck biz by a summer in British Open Pub’s rolling kitchen, he still didn’t hesitate when he had a chance to be his own boss, free of creative constraints.
With his In A Pickle: A Street Food Deli, the chef now known as “Mr. Pickles” sells a lot more than his namesake. He’s gone wild with pickling, with international spices from Aleppo chili to za’atar, and with good, old-fashioned cured deli meats.
It’s hard to believe it all comes out of a food truck.
How about vegan pickled curry on cinnamon garlic rice; Japanese whiskey-cured tuna poke; chicken with fermented jerk sauce; pork belly brined with lemonade, thyme and pink peppercorn (for a BL-pickled-T); pastrami with pickled mustard seeds that pop like caviar?
He ferments or pickles whatever he can — cukes (of course), red onion, tomato, seaweed, mustard seeds, jerk sauce, radishes and sauerkraut. He brines his own pastrami and corned beef, without nitrate salts.
He even has frankenfood like the half-pastrami, half-Reuben Club, which rivals the full pound of pastrami in his Florida Man Briney Pastrami and Snowbird corn beef brisket sandwiches.
And he still sous-vides his cheesecake.
In A Pickle: A Street Food Deli ($-$$), 941-445-1965, posts its locations weekly on Facebook @Inapicklefoodtruck.
DESTINATION ON DUNCAN ROAD
Pamela Trout, now of Punta Gorda, recalled, “We used to own a beach bar at Smuggler’s Cove in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. So, five years ago, when we saw this place was for sale, we thought, oh, this is going to be so much fun!”
Little did they know.
Home to a lookout tower in the 1920s and, later, a tiki bar, the site had long been a visitors’ destination but was destroyed by Hurricane Charley in 2004 and lay mostly derelict until Pamela and her husband, Calvin, took over.
The Trouts have been working steadily toward opening the provisionally titled Smuggler’s Cove Tiki Bar & Restaurant, at 4043 Duncan Road along the Peace River, ever since.
Setbacks seemed never ending, but the Trouts remained undaunted.
At one point, when their garage was overflowing with materials for the new bar, the couple moved light fixtures, barstools, bamboo slats, a garden border and other building supplies into two storage units.
“Somehow, due to a clerical error,” Pamela said, “one of the units ended up being auctioned off. We never got our stuff back.”
Onsite, structures had to be demolished, while engineers planned a kitchen and restrooms separate from the main tiki.
The Trouts purchased and rezoned adjacent lots for parking, installed a new septic system, and developed a landscape plan for the sprawling property.
Countless approvals ensued, from Charlotte County Stormwater Management to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Florida Department of Transportation.
Electric, slab, plumbing and rethatching were permitted, as were the new kitchen and restrooms.
Nevertheless, it’s going to take more to get the place open.
Recently, a for-sale sign went up outside.
“We’ve put hundreds of thousands of dollars into the project,” Pamela said. “And at this point we don’t have the finances to complete it. We need to either sell the property or find investors who can get us to the finish line.
“It’s a huge undertaking and we’re only two people, but we’ve put our heart and soul into it for the last five years. Obviously, we’d rather finish the project ourselves.
“We hear from the neighbors all the time. There’s a lot of support in the local community. It’s just a matter of being able to make it work.”
The investment goal? Half a million dollars to do everything it will take to open — from kitchen and restrooms to planting trees and paving the parking lot.
Pamela said, “It could come from more than one investor, but that’s what we’d need to move forward.”
The sale price, in case you’re interested: $1.95 million for a destination full of potential.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O.
