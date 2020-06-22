Planning for our next fiscal year, starting Sept. 1 is already well underway. It feels like there is almost a rush to get 2020 behind us — can’t imagine why.
Our new Board of Directors for the fiscal year 2020-2021 has already been approved and submitted to the membership. Taking the reins from outgoing Chair Debra Trenholm, will be June Amara of Creative Window Treatments, supported at executive level, by Alexia Martin of WhitCo Insurance, Cherie George of Gettel Automotive, Cathy Perry of Simply Sweet/Beach Bums, Sue Randall of Village Fish Market and, of course, Debra Trenholm.
Joining the Board of Directors as full members will be Dennis Gill of Port Charlotte Florist and Della Booth of Time Realty Services.
Retiring off the Board at the end of August will be Debi Malinoski of HipNotique – thank you for your service. Elaine Martin of Coldwell Banker Sunstar left a little early as she and her hubby became snowbirds – see you later in the year and thank you.
Given the coronavirus pressures and the fact that 2020 has been an incredible challenge for most, not all, businesses in our area, we decided not to conduct our regular search for Business of the Year this year — preferring to raise our glass to every business as it navigates the stormy waters we are currently sailing together.
So every member of the chamber gets to say they were Business of the Year 2020 for fighting the fight to keep their doors open. Congratulations to all.
Sept. 1 also starts a new program of work for the chamber staff to undertake. Preparing this document will be a challenge, for sure. We are still not sure where our famous events will end up. Discussion with our artists and agencies still has to resolve and conclude planning for our two signature events — The Wine and Jazz Festival and the Mindi and Friends’ Rock Blues Festival.
Our Sullivan Street Craft Fairs are on the schedule for September, November, January and March but will depend on both the governor’s and the city’s permissions to allow for large crowd events. We are still planning an October golf tournament, if conditions allow. Our trolley/boat tours for Season 2021 are being planned, but again, uncertainty prevails until situations improve.
Life in chamber is drifting in the summer breeze a little, but regardless, all the services we provide to and for our members continue unaffected. Our website, e-newsletter blasts, our newspaper column and our member marketing and promotion, to name just a few, continue to get great attention from residents and guests alike.
Now is truly the time to show your support of local small business. We invite you all to visit www.puntagordachamber.com and review the Business Directory of our members, so you can show your support of them this summer. They all would greatly appreciate your patronage during these times.
We are pleased to announce that our regular networking is set to resume with new social distancing protocols in place. To attend one of our networking meetings, we currently do require an advance RSVP in order to comply with the protocols of our hosts. At this point we can confirm, that our July Business over Breakfast starting at 7:15 a.m. July 8 will be hosted at 88 Keys in the Wyvern Hotel and on July 29 our networking luncheon will return to hosts, Laishley Crab House. We shall be restricted to 50 people initially and therefore a paid advance reservation is required. The cost is $15, that includes a plated lunch and beverage (not adult, unfortunately). Reservations can be made at www.puntagordachamber.com in the shop chamber link or by calling 941-639-3720 during office hours.
Our offices are open to the public from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday to Friday, for any guest wishing to browse our large literature and gather information for themselves. We have safety protocols in place and ensure that hygiene and social distancing are maintained at all times. We are asking for guests to wear masks during their visit, especially as we act as reception for several other businesses in the Executive Suites behind us. We do have temporary masks for anyone needing one. If we are closed, simply leave us a voicemail with the information required and an address to mail your material and return phone number and we’ll be happy to service your request on the next business day.
We are incredibly grateful to the following businesses who renewed their membership this past week which allows us to continue our work: Place in the Sun, Key Insurance Agency, Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, Blue Heron Pines, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Pomegranate and Fig, Burnt Store Title and Escrow, Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, Fero Construction, Edison Ford Winter Estates, Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association and Walt’s Garage. You are all heroes to us this week. Thank you for being a valued member.
John R. Wright is President of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com. Charlotte Sun is a proud Platinum sponsor of this Chamber.
