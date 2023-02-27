I had a big birthday last week.
I’m going to follow the advice of my agent (like I really have one) and not give out a number. But it was big.
My wife bought me a cap that says “It took xx years to look this good.” I kinda liked that, but I can’t wear it out anywhere without revealing my true age.
Now I honestly don’t mind people knowing how old I am. I’m kinda proud of it.
I had a friend in high school, who ate lunch with me most days, tell me I would never live to be 50 because of my poor diet. Well, it’s no secret I am older than 50 — and my diet has not changed much at all.
But, if I remind people how old I am, they may decide it’s time for me to retire — and if I did that I have no idea how I would fill the void.
I don’t think of myself as old. There are days (here and there) I feel as good as I did 20 years ago. I think I could actually just take off running (doubt I’d get too far though).
But I keep getting reminders that I’m old. Like people opening the door for me at convenience stores. And, not asking my age before they give me the oldtimer’s discount. The graying hair is a dead giveaway.
Then there are the other subtle reminders that I assume people my age all experience.
Like, when did it all of a sudden become a chore to cut my toe nails? I don’t remember ever having this problem.
And, last week I was on the floor playing with my grandson and couldn’t just jump up like I used to.
I have two saddles. One is a show type saddle that probably weighs about 30-40 pounds. I find myself using that more often because my other, and favorite, saddle weighs about 55 pounds. Last time I tried, I needed help throwing that up on a horse.
Maybe a few days in the gym would remedy that problem.
Also, why does a foul shot all of a sudden feel like a three-pointer? Again, maybe some time in the gym would help.
I can still dance. Last time on the dance floor I had a couple of good moves. But, after two dances it was time to take a break.
What happened to staying out until 2 a.m. and not missing a dance? That’s how I impressed my wife. I’m not sure how impressed she is now. That’s why I bring her coffee every morning.
I still have good eyesight. And my memory is sharp, although I sometimes get Will Farrell and Vince Vaughn mixed up. I know they’re both in a lot of movies with Owen Wilson.
I have two tests scheduled by two different doctors, and I expect both will come back good this week.
If you don’t see this column next week you’ll know maybe they did not come back that great.
Wish me luck. After all, I’m xx years old.
Whippersnapper!
I am EX-EX-EX years old, exponentially more than you, and actively avoiding admitting my age alliteratively at that!
I had to use sound-alike spelling because the Bot thought my multiple ex-es was profanity and refused to post it accordingly.
AI certainly is.
