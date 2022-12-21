Good day to all, merry Christmas, happy New Year, and happy holidays!

Did you know the first record of Christmas celebrated locally can be found in Jarvis Howard’s journal? Howard arrived from New York with his wife Brenda and their three children in January 1874, along with his brother Frederick and family. Their intent was to homestead land on the Peace River’s south bank in the area which became the Solana community. Although Jarvis’ journal has no mention of Thanksgiving, his description of Christmas preparations is lengthy.


"Did You Know" appears courtesy of The Daily Sun and the Charlotte County Historical Center Society.

