I'm really excited about Christmas this year. Normally the stress of gift buying, staying on a budget, planning travel up north and tying up loose ends at work take away from what should be a joyful day.
But, not this year. Even the pandemic can't spoil this big day for me.
As is my tradition, I want to share my joy with some people I know, or don't really know, in the tri-county area. If I had my wish, I would surprise each and every one of them with a special present Friday.
Hopefully, someone will make sure these folks are rewarded with:
• A real museum for the Charlotte County Historical Society and everyone who values the history of our area.
• A bone marrow donor for little Jakobe Kai Washington.
• A workout video for all us out-of-shape boomers produced by Michael Haymans. It would include his push-up regimen and maybe offer a few examples of martial arts.
• A bunch of emails for local attorney Darol Carr.
• An interview with Martin Dorio for The Daily Sun writer Steve Reilly. Dorio, in case you've forgotten, is the phantom candidate for the Punta Gorda Airport Authority who closed the race to Democrat and Independent voters.
• The return of Waterfest for the great volunteers who missed out on the powerboat races this year.
• The restructuring of Warm Mineral Springs and a world-wide ad campaign to espouse its attributes for North Port.
• A waterpark for Arredondo Pointe.
• Vaccine shots for every healthcare worker and physician in Southwest Florida.
• A recurring annual grant of at least $500,000 for both the Virginia B. Andes and Englewood Community Care clinics.
• A new sport coat for U.S. Rep. Greg Steube.
• Masks for everyone.
• Study Bibles for my grandson in Orlando for his street ministry (I am working on this one).
• A real vacation in some remote area without internet or phone service for the good Dr. David Klein (whether he wants it or not).
• Mini-flag poles for some of the residents along Peachland Boulevard.
• A water quality bill we can all live with for Florida Sen. Joe Gruters.
• A basketball shot whisperer for Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch. Senior Olympics just a few weeks away.
• A peak season for all our restaurant owners.
• A thousand more homes and a Publix for Babcock Ranch founder Syd Kitson.
And for all The Daily Sun readers, my family and friends, a most merry Christmas and a virus-free happy New Year.
