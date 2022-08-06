Casebearer caterpillar

A household casebearer caterpillar emerges from its silken, debris-covered case.

 Photo by Paul Schumaker

Are your eyes playing tricks with you, or did you just see what looks like a crawling pumpkin seed? No, it's just a household casebearer! This seed-shaped, case-bearing caterpillar is not an uncommon sight in our area. Homeowners often bring these curious creatures into our office for identification. The silken, particle-covered cases offer camouflage and protection for the caterpillar as would a shell for a hermit crab. This nuisance pest can be managed with minimal concerns.

The name “household casebearer” almost has a royal ring to it, rich with purple velvet gold-trimmed images of relative grandeur! In reality, this lowly creature is actually a type of case-bearing moth caterpillar destined to crawl on its belly. You can find these insects in the presence of spider webs, in bathrooms, bedrooms and garages. They may also appear in association with wool rugs and carpets. The adult moth is tiny, gray and about 10 millimeters long. Female moths lay up to 200 eggs which hatch into caterpillars in about 10 days. These caterpillars build a flat, spindle-shaped silken case and attach particles of sand, soil, rust, hairs, or other fibers to the outside. The caterpillar is protected inside and can stick its head out of both ends of the case. It can also reach out and pull itself and the case along. The caterpillar eventually attaches itself on a wall and pupates. Do not confuse this insect with the similar, but different, bagworm found outside on lanai screens and walls.

Ralph E. Mitchell is the director/horticulture agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlotte

countyfl.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments