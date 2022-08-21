When you see half of these columns taken up by food truck news, it makes you think.
You might think the columnist has a soft spot for the underdog. True that.
You might also think that’s the future of dining coming down the pike.
Granted, food trucks have serious maintenance issues. Not checking tires regularly, for instance, can have consequences like the blowout and fiery crash that took two truckers’ lives recently on Interstate 75 in Sarasota.
The sobered food truck community checked in on one another all day, realizing “it could happen to any of us.”
On the positive side, a truck has no overhead to speak of. If your location seems ill chosen, just change it. And the most staff that trucks have to worry about is usually two.
Chefs move around a lot because they’re independent, creative types who don’t like being told what to do. The solution, for them? Run their own truck, with a startup cost of $50,000 to $100,000, and make all the rules.
COVID dealt the restaurant industry a staggering blow, first leaving it struggling to stay open, then hiking its prices and shrinking its labor force. But the virus paradoxically injected new energy into takeout. Think pizzerias, fast-casual and food trucks.
Where sleight-of-hand nightly specials can no longer breathe life into a full-service menu, food trucks offer novelty and variety. Over 80% of food truck followers called their dining experience “fun,” “exciting” or “new,” according to Mobile-cuisine.com.
Quick in and out, minimal tipping, no dressing up to dine.
Today, food trucks are tech-savvy enterprises that take orders, promote their shifting locations and menus daily, and post drool-worthy photos on every imaginable social media platform.
You can’t unsee the carnivo-porn TikTok of In A Pickle’s Chef Trey Cope unhinging his jaws around a full-pound half-pastrami/half-Reuben while “Hungry Like the Wolf” throbs in the background.
Each truck’s laser-focused theme — whether grilled cheese, kebabs, waffles, pickles or pierogi — is its secret weapon. A trim menu dedicated to, say, grilled cheese, practically guarantees that THIS is the joint where you’ll seek the ultimate gourmet grilled cheese.
Agile owners with a nose for customer preferences can change up a menu literally overnight, dropping whatever wasn’t moving and adding new cuisines and combinations true to their theme.
“One of the things we ask ourselves,” said Cope: “Does anyone else have it on the menu, and can we do it as good or better? If not, then we don’t want to serve it.”
Lee Caglioti and Chef Brian O’Flaherty of Charlotte’s iconic Ravenous Rhino (now Rex) have seen both sides of brick and mortar over their food-industry careers.
“I think we’ll see a lot of evolution in the industry in coming years, and a significant portion of it will focus around mobility and flexibility,” said Caglioti.
GRACE’S GOOD TASTE
People often ask where they can find pierogi. (That’s plural for those plump little Polish dumplings that you know you can’t have just one of.)
They’re available at few and far-between restaurants, like Artur’s in Englewood and Wally’s Pour House or Patches in Venice.
But Grace’s Taste of Poland makes 800 of them fresh every day, from family recipes, for a bright red truck that you’ll find all over the place.
“We first opened the truck at the end of 2019, the beginning of the pandemic,” said co-owner Roxanne Wojdalski. “We didn’t have to worry about employees or overhead. Everything else was shut down, but we were operating!”
At first offering just pierogi and kielbasa, their menu kept growing to include goulash-loaded potato pancakes, schnitzel, vegetarian entrées like halushki (sautéed cabbage and noodles), and gofry, a Polish take on Belgian waffles, topped with strawberries and ice cream or whipped cream.
Wojdalski’s fiancé, Stanley Augustin, is a baker whose rye bread launched the couple’s cottage food business. Today, he bakes all of the truck’s fresh rolls and bread.
But when you step up to the service window, be sure not to greet the owner as “Grace.”
Wojdalski’s mom is the truck’s namesake, who does prep in the background. Roxy is the smiling face in the window.
Grace’s Taste of Poland ($-$$), 941-787-4312. Home location is 19190 Cochran Blvd. (U.S. Post Office), Port Charlotte, on most Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, unless they’re catering or at an event.
THEY’LL BE YOUR BFF AND FEED YOU, TOO
Todd and Marie Brown’s food business was born in the wake of twin disasters.
Todd, a home improvement specialist, tore his rotator cuff and couldn’t work. At about the same time, a close friend was diagnosed with terminal cancer and couldn’t prepare her own meals. Todd brought her home-cooked meals for the rest of her life.
Out of the experience the Browns discovered a business plan that embraced their love of both cooking and helping others.
Seven years ago, Brown’s Bistro (later, Brown’s Freezer-Fresh Foods) began offering vacuum-sealed frozen meals out of a spotless 2,000-square-foot stainless-steel kitchen in South Venice.
They served not only the ill and seniors, but anyone in search of easy, scratch-made fare.
The business didn’t survive the pandemic, but Chef Todd wasn’t done serving easy, scratch-made fare.
Three years ago, a vintage 1964 Winnebago camper called his name.
Using his construction know-how, without government assistance, he gutted and transformed it into a spotless stainless-steel food truck called Brown’s Food Factory (BFF).
The cramped little workhorse ran continuously — selling half-pound gourmet burgers, chicken burgers, crab cakes, and salmon, Asian shrimp and Tex-Mex bowls — until the Browns sold it and bought a bigger, 24-foot trailer to overhaul — again, without financial assistance.
In it Todd built a kitchen the envy of any homeowner: butcher-block countertop, woodgrain flooring, all-new appliances.
“And now, because we have the bigger truck, we can put out a lot more quality food,” Todd said.
Brown’s Food Factory ($$), 941-266-5473, rolled out for a July 31 grand opening at Calusa Brewing and will post locations on Facebook @Brownsfoodfactory.
