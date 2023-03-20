Sometimes a small gesture, act of kindness or even a look can impact how your day is going.
That happened to me last week. I was having one of those days when I noticed a couple out for a morning walk and it changed my whole attitude.
They appeared to be a husband and wife. I don’t know that for sure, but I would bet money on it considering their apparent ages, etc.
She looked to be in the better shape of the two, being out in front a few steps as they neared an intersection.
As she stepped up onto the sidewalk from the street, she turned and saw he was struggling. He looked to be tired. A little shaky maybe.
She waited, then reached back to take him by the arm and help him up onto the sidewalk. Then they continued their walk, this time hand in hand.
Such a small gesture of love. But I bet it meant a lot to him.
While thinking about the couple, I began to ponder some questions. So, if you’ll pardon me for asking:
• Are you worried about a zombie apocalypse?
According to an email from Megan Sanctorum, media specialist:
The latest report on zombies says Florida ranks No. 3 as the least prepared for a zombie apocalypse.
That’s bad news when you consider Americans believe Florida would be the second most likely state for a zombie outbreak.
Wyoming is the state best prepared for a zombie outbreak. That is no surprise. Have you ever been to Wyoming?
Over half (53%) of Americans think they know how to kill a zombie. One in 5 believe the government knows more about zombies than it lets on. One in 10 Americans think a zombie apocalypse is inevitable, and more than half believe it will happen within the next 30 years.
• Did you know Florida ranks poorly when it comes to women in the workforce?
For example, we are No. 48 in the nation for the number of women who are uninsured and No. 36 for the median income for women, according to WalletHub.
And, in a five-year study of census data by Mixbook, Florida women are working 26 hours a week more than they did five years ago but men are working 5.2 hours less. Hmmm.
• Are you a member of the Circle K gas club? If so, I have noticed the price you are paying is about the same, sometimes even cheaper depending on the location, than we pay at the wholesale big box stores.
• Have you been back to Abbe’s in Port Charlotte? Everyone should know by now the doughnut shop is open again after a long wait for repairs from Hurricane Ian.
• How do you feel about Florida being the fourth most expensive state in the nation to own a car? According to Forbes Advisor, which analyzed gas prices, car repair costs, car insurance rates and monthly auto loan payments for all 50 states, we are No. 4. The biggest reason may be that Florida car owners pay the second-highest average price for full coverage insurance — $4,326.
• Why is there a rule in Florida that you have to leave the pool at your development one hour before sunset? If anyone knows why this is true, please tell me.
• Have you completed your repairs from Hurricane Ian? If so, I want to give you a medal. I am yet to have the first shingle put on my roof. Don’t even ask about my garage.
