Through Sept. 30, thanks to our friends at Expedia Cruises — Air, Land and Sea Vacations in Laishley Court, there is simply no better time to join our chamber family.
We are offering every new member the chance to win a $1,000 gift voucher towards any future travel plans managed by Expedia Cruises. Expedia doesn’t just do cruises, so this is a great reward that can be shared with your staff or family.
Any new members joining in the month of September will automatically be entered into a drawing that will be drawn by our new Board Chair June Amara on Oct. 1. The winner will be notified by phone on that same day. There is no better time to become a member of this incredible family of businesses that brings you so many opportunities to succeed.
What are you waiting for? Give your business a boost by calling us at 941-639-3720 to get an application. Most businesses are less than $25 per month! Just one referral will pay for your annual dues. There is so much that the chamber brings to your table that we can stand by our motto: Membership doesn’t cost. It pays.
We are pleased to announce that our regular networking has resumed, with new social distancing protocols in place. To attend one of our networking meetings, we currently do require an advance RSVP in order to comply with the protocols of our hosts; so remember to call us at 941-639-3720 well in advance, as attendance number are restricted.
If you have not registered, you have until 2 p.m. on the day prior to the event to call us at 941-639-3720 to attend, if space is available. No walk-ups, please. Reservations can be made by calling 941-639-3720 during office hours.
Our next meetings are scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday at 7:15 a.m. at St. Andrews South Golf Club on Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda where our guest speaker will be Sean Doherty of the Charlotte County Visitors’ Bureau, addressing his department’s hopes for Season 2021. Then on Sept. 23, we visit the Captain’s Table Restaurant for our September luncheon where Tracey Codd of Expedia Cruises will be talking about her view of global/domestic travel in a COVID-19 world as we plan for 2021.
The luncheon is $20 and, depending on availability, can be reserved by calling 941-639-3720 or in the Chamber Store at www.puntagordachamber.com
A sign of the return to normal happened last week as the Board of the Chamber conducted its first Ribbon Cutting since March! With all new protocols in place, we met at the new home of Granny Nannies, 2161 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte to wish fellow Board Director, Rosa Benghtt, all the very best for her new business home.
On Sept. 17, we are planning to gather at the large Tiki at the Four Points by Sheraton for a scaled down Annual Awards’ Dinner and Partner Appreciation night (6-9 p.m.). Tickets, including dinner, are $50 and can be purchased either by calling the office at 941-639-3720 or going online at www.puntagordachamber.com in the Shop Chamber link.
Our Board for the past few years has undertaken a fundraising effort to coincide with this event. This year we are offering another Cooler of Cheer — loaded with booze, gift cards and so much more (value exceeds $2,000). Raffle tickets are $10 x 1 or $20 x 3 and available at the office, 252 W. Marion Ave., or from any Board member.
The drawing will take place on Sept. 17 — no need to be present to win. Congratulations to Frank Immich of Pool Boy who was last year’s winner and who may still be in therapy! Special thanks to Beach Bums for donating this collectible cooler.
