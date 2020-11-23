Unfortunately, people are not aware that as event promoters, we cannot be responsible for everyone’s behavior. Currently, under the governor’s guidelines, outdoor events may proceed, provided that CDC protocols are in place.
Using the Saturday Farmers’ Market as an excellent example, the market manager has, since the market was re-opened, gone to extreme measures to make the market as safe as possible. Every vendor is required to wear gloves, masks and be temperature tested prior to setting up their morning stall. Any signs of fever, and they are removed until their temperature returns to within normal range. Each vendor is asked to have hand sanitizer at their stand and they are asked to try and encourage social distancing with customers. In all publications and with signage on the market perimeters, visitors are asked to wear masks at all times and to be socially-distance aware. This is the part that the event promoter can have little control over: It is up to each attendee to meet the criteria requested as these rules cannot be enforced. There will always be those who refuse to wear masks.
So, what is the answer? Unfortunately, each and every one of us needs to take responsibility for our personal health and avoid anyone not wearing a mask. Simply walk away and browse elsewhere until the culprit moves on. Blaming the market manager or staff for the behavior of a few is misdirected. They are doing as much as possible to keep both the event safe and operating. These same protocols apply to everything that the Chamber is involved in, including the upcoming Sullivan Street Craft Fair. As an outdoor event, conditions are deemed to be different than anything in an enclosed space. Take your time, enjoy being outdoors and guard from being around others, especially if you have a compromised immune system. We all are hoping that recent announcements about successful vaccines are true and that 2021 will be bringing us the opportunity to once again get out and about in safety. In the meantime, don’t blame, rather acknowledge and appreciate what so many are doing to keep our community safe yet informed.
The Sullivan Street Arts and Craft Fair will operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, along the length of Sullivan Street in downtown Punta Gorda. As an outdoor event, tents will be spaced out and each vendor will be masked and have sanitizer available. We truly encourage visiting guests to wear masks and to practice social distancing. This fair is a marvelous opportunity to visit all businesses in our great city. Make it your day out to explore the many stores and restaurants that will be open during the fair. Many are new to the city, but all the mainstays will be here and open for you. Please help us to keep our city’s health in positive light. Be aware of your space. Refrain from gathering in groups or huddles and remember to respect the protocols of each store owner.
Coming back soon will be our Citywide Garage Sales. Scheduled for the first Saturday of every month (except January which will be the 9th), starting Dec. 5 (8 a.m.-noon), I am very pleased to announce we shall be returning to the Bal Harbor Plaza, at the corner of Bal Harbor and Aqui Esta for our 2020/2021 season. These markets will operate from December 2020 to May 2021. To book a vending space, please call 941-639-3720 as spaces will be limited. Each vendor ($15) will receive two parking spaces and can be used one for your vehicle, one for goods or both for your goods but your vehicle must then be removed from the market area. Facilities will be provided on site for vendors and market guests. Book early to ensure your spot! These markets are always very well attended. As an outdoor event, we are asking you to wear masks until further notice and to practice social distancing when interacting with vendors.
We are pleased to announce that our regular networking has resumed, with new social distancing protocols in place. To attend one of our networking meetings, we currently do require an advance RSVP in order to comply with the protocols of our hosts; so remember to call us well in advance, as attendance number are restricted. If you have not registered, you have until 1 p.m. on the day prior to the event to call us to attend, if space is available. No walk-ups please. Reservations can be made by calling 941-639-3720 during office hours. Our next meeting is our November networking luncheon ($20), which will be held at the Village Fish Market starting at noon Wednesday. Start your Thanksgiving festivities early, with your Chamber friends. Reservation must be in and paid by 2 p.m. today.
John R. Wright is President of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.