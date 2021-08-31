Back Pack Angels

Volunteers from Back Pack Angels pack and deliver hygiene products to North Port schools.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

The North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children aka Back Pack Angels is a 501©3 nonprofit organization that was started in 2010 by seven volunteers who saw a need to help homeless/needy children in North Port by supplying hygiene products to our students through North Port schools.

In the first year, BPA donated 550 bags of toiletries. In this past year, we have packed and delivered more than 600 bags each month. The need is great.

Back Pack Angels delivers to 10 North Port schools and 11 North Port preschools. The school guidance counselors and directors supply the number of students needing help.

We rely heavily on our fundraising and generous support from individuals and our community. We could not continue to help at-risk children without your support.

The past year has been a challenge, as it has with all nonprofits. School has started and our concern is the number of students we may be asked to help, and pray we can keep up.


Our mission statement is to provide hygiene products to the homeless/needy children of North Port which will improve self-esteem and enable them to remain in school, clean and well-groomed.

We are always so grateful to our volunteers who pick up hygiene products, pack and deliver them to the schools.

Check out our website for a complete list of products needed, and drop off sites: www.backpackangels.org. Like us on Facebook as well.

General meetings are help the first Tuesday of every month at AmVets 312, 7050 Chancellor Blvd., North Port.

We have survived this past year, thanks to grants we received, and donations. BPA is so grateful. Help us, help them.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments