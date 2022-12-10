Angie Matthiessen

Angie Matthiessen

In a simpler time, Laura Ingalls Wilder wrote in her memoirs about receiving an orange for Christmas as a child. My heart is warmed by her gratitude at such a simple pleasure, something we undoubtedly take for granted now (especially living in Florida). Receiving a basic item of food as a Christmas gift definitely isn’t quite the norm in 2022 as it was in the 1880s, yet sadly there are many in our community who could express equal gratitude upon having their basic needs met for the holidays.

Reflecting on this past year, I lean heavily on the strategic planning work that was done this summer with a wide range of community partners, our United Way of Charlotte County (UWCC) team and a group of national consultants trained in results-based accountability.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments