It's funny how you don't know how much you miss something until someone takes it away.
That's what I was thinking this weekend on my way to Englewood Beach.
I hadn't been to the beach for months before the coronavirus-induced shutdown. I mean, I love the beach. When I lived in South Carolina, I went two to three times a week.
But tight schedules, projects around the house — all sorts of things got in the way the last couple of years. So, I rarely, if ever, ventured to the beach, even though I only live 10 minutes away.
That changed this weekend. I had nothing pressing at home. I was off. I was on a mission. I packed the lounge chair, towels, sunscreen and my ear buds.
I don't have to tell you how nice it was outside, 85 degrees or so. There was a good breeze off the Gulf.
Not even a 20-30 minute drive around the parking lot waiting for a space to open up discouraged me. I was ready for the beach, baby.
It was a great afternoon. I realized exactly what I had been missing. I found a spot near the water, 10 feet away from anyone else — good social distance. People were courteous — even while cruising for a parking spot. People seemed happy — especially those who didn't care how chilly the water was.
It was good for the mind and the soul. If you're not in the group that is most endangered by this coronavirus, I would encourage you to get outside, go to a park, go to the beach. For just a while, you will forget all this worry we've been dealing with.
Just save me a parking space. Please.
• • •
Lloyd (Bob) Wheeler was an ornery cuss when I knew him in high school.
He was no one to fool around with. Having him as a close friend saved me from more than a couple of close encounters of the wrong kind. He had my back, and I was thankful.
Lloyd came from a rough neck of the woods — like a lot of my friends. He had to work and pinch pennies for things many kids wanted/needed growing up in West Virginia. But he never lacked for confidence, and he always made life joyful for those around him — his favorite word was "cowabunga."
The Lloyd Wheeler who passed away a week or so ago, after developing a brain tumor, was the same guy I knew as far as being joyful. But he wasn't the ornery fella we all knew in high school, who would fight you at the drop of a hat.
Between the time we graduated and when I reconnected with him on Facebook a few years back, Lloyd found the Lord. He was not only a champion for Jesus, but he used his faith to mentor kids from all walks of life and in several sports he coached.
The messages that filled Facebook and the funeral home's site told of a man who had made a difference in the lives of so many kids he coached and met. It was inspiring to know what a shining light he had been to so many.
Even though I hadn't seen Lloyd for years, I still felt close to him. I was glad to hear he had lunch with all the gang before he became ill. I know his wife and family miss him terribly.
John Hackworth is the commentary editor for Sun Newspapers. He can be reached at john.hackworth@yoursun.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.