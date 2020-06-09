Shut down since St. Patrick’s Day, many local bar owners weren’t taking it anymore.
They opened surreptitiously before the governor’s go-ahead to reopen on Friday, June 5, or, in the case of Shorty’s Place, with righteous exhilaration.
Local brewpub Peace River Beer Co. waited until Phase 2 to reopen, even though they could have done so legally, given their rotating slate of food trucks.
One found a new way to sell beer, on her own terms.
And there’s fresh hope for yet another kind of bar — salad, that is.
HAT TRICK
After careers as a firefighter, paramedic and prison guard, Melissa Smith of Englewood decided to try something different. She’d always wanted to have her own bar, got tired of working for other people and two years ago opened her own place off Gasparilla Road — the tiny White Rabbit Saloon.
In February, before the pandemic panic, she also tired of having a license tied to buying from distributors. After closing briefly, she struck off in a direction that would end up letting her stay open while other bars had to close.
“I started this not even knowing about the coronavirus,” she said. “Sometimes things just happen for a reason.”
She did some research and changed the White Rabbit to a private community club that serves beer for a donation.
“I’m working on becoming a 501(c)(3) nonprofit because I’ve always done anything I can for homeless, veterans, kids and animals.
“We sponsor a platoon in Iraq, donate to Mission 22 veterans’ suicide services, give to Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary (EARS) and have helped Englewood Helping Hand fill backpacks for homeless and supply local food banks, four times. We have the best customers here!”
She locks the front door but keeps the socially distanced outdoor “Rabbit Patch” tiki bar open daily, often with live entertainment.
White Rabbit Saloon (941-623-5925), 8282 Wiltshire Drive, Rotonda West near Ephesus Mediterranean Grill, is pouring wine and beer daily from 11 a.m. until dark.
MAKING SALAD SAFE AGAIN
Just when we thought salad bars had gone the way of the relish tray, Port Charlotte’s Ruby Tuesday announced a way to make them safe again.
On Wednesday, Port Charlotte Town Center mall’s Ruby Tuesday officially reopened its Garden Bar. Every guest is given the gloves required for handling utensils, which are replaced every half hour.
“We will be doing everything on our end,” they said, “to make sure that our garden bar is as sanitized and as beautiful as always!”
Ruby Tuesday ($-$$), 941-629-7144, Port Charlotte Town Center, is open Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 11 p.m.
WELCOME, RITA’S TEAM
Now that it houses Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, the once-neglected little red hut at the entrance to Charlotte Harbor’s Publix is thronged with customers from morning to night.
After a rocky opening day when it ran out of nearly everything, the shop is determined to keep up with demand.
That’s the mission of Derik Fay and daughters Sophia, 13, and Isabella, 11, partners in operating and growing the local Rita’s brand in Fort Myers and Port Charlotte. Derik — whose holding company also umbrellas Port Charlotte’s Around the Clock Fitness — owns many Florida companies but few as close to his heart as Ice Sisters, LLC.
Rita’s ($), 941-764-6273, 4255 Tamiami Trail (across from Hancock Avenue), is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.