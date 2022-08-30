Good day to all!
Now that you know Gilchrist Park’s new seawall is its third, do you know how close we came to not having a beautiful bayfront park at all? The very first seawall was completed in early 1914, with quite a different concept in mind.
Councilman Dr. George Stone was placed in charge of the project, which after dredging in fill behind the wall, called for creation of Trabue Park with Park Avenue providing access to 30, 77-by-135 foot building lots facing the bay. They would lie between the new street and Park Way, a 35-foot-wide pedestrian promenade along the seawall. Apparently, today’s Harborwalk is not a new idea.
By December 1913, Dr. Stone had executed contracts on a majority of the lots and the seawall was completed in early 1914. However, dredging did not begin until 1915. The delay was caused by Retta Esplanade residents filing suit against the city council’s attempt to rename their street Trabue Parkway and cost overruns on the seawall, due to addition of “dead men,” reinforcing iron tie rods and plates anchoring the wall. Once those issues were resolved, council backtracked on the name change and funds were found to pay the Bay Shore Seawall Improvement Company, so dredging commenced. In September, with the project close to completion, deeds were readied for delivery to purchasers.
However, no one rushed to begin building, since residents of Retta Esplanade threatened a new lawsuit contending treatment of the “filled” home sites as private property violated Trabue’s public lands dedication. A major motivating factor though, was likely the prospect of their water view being obstructed. With the city attorney in agreement with the residents’ claim, July 1918 found council members deciding to abandon the project, with all payments refunded. Thank you, Isaac Trabue, and those Retta Esplanade folks!
In 1927, Trabue Park, which had remained a bare sandy field for some 12 years, likely full of sandspurs though, was landscaped and renamed for Punta Gorda businessman and former state governor, Albert W. Gilchrist. He had died in New York City on May 15, 1926.
Soon after that, several sections of the supposedly indestructible 1914 seawall, undercut by wave action, collapsed. So, in 1934, a second seawall, built of local marl rock set in concrete atop a formidable concrete trapezoidal foundation, was built just beyond the collapsed wall as a depression era Works Progress Administration (WPA) project. The marl rocks, composed of compressed lime, clay and shell, were much more aesthetically pleasing than concrete slabs and gave the WPA seawall character. I hated to see it go!
Visit Charlotte County’s website to view photographs of Gilchrist Park’s previous seawalls. Select “Community Services,” then “Libraries and History.” Click on “Physical Items,” then “Archive Search.” Enter the subject of your search on the “Search” line. Lanier family photograph’s can also be viewed at the Punta Gorda History Center’s website. Select “Online Collection,” then “Keyword Search” and enter the search criteria.
Check out History Services’ “Telling Your Stories: History in the Parks” project. It began in January 2021 with placement of the first interpretive sign “Charlotte Harbor Spa” at South County Regional Park. The last was dedicated Dec. 15 at Centennial Park featuring Florida postcards. All dedicated signs can be viewed at online library resources. Select “Programs and Services,” then “History Services” and “Virtual Programs.” Visit the same site and select “History Exhibits,” or phone 941-629-7278, to find out what history related programs and videos are available.
