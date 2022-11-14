NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA — It was near midnight and the Spanish Galleon was rockin’ in North Myrtle Beach.
That’s to be expected on the eve of the 2022 Carolina Beach Music Association awards and, prior to the big show and announcements Sunday, just about every beach music band in the Carolinas and elsewhere brought their horns, drums and guitars to the beach to show off their best stuff. For four nights it was nonstop music at a half-dozen dance clubs along Ocean Drive and Main Street in North Myrtle Beach — where the shag dance was born.
If you don’t know what the shag is — which means you don’t read this column faithfully — it’s what the late Lewis Grizzard, author and newspaperman, called “the jitterbug on valium.” It’s the official dance of South Carolina and for 70 years or more its pivots, swings, belly rolls and smooth steps have been practiced along the Grand Strand.
My friend, Fig Newton, and I started a shag club in Charlotte County a few years back before he up and moved to Georgia on me. It went well for a while but as snowbirds came and went and venues became an issue it fizzled out.
This past weekend was my first trip to the CBMA celebration, and it was everything it is advertised to be. If you like the music, you’d love the opportunity to see so many bands in one place.
One of the first “beach music” songs I ever heard was “Summertime’s Calling Me,” by the Catalinas (you can find it on YouTube). The descendants of the original band played Friday night. I took advantage of a “pause for the cause” to talk to the man who wrote “Summertime’s Calling Me.”
Johnny Barker, 77, started with the Catalinas and, after a stop playing with the Embers, he returned and is still playing his song and a bunch of others.
I asked him about the song and if beach music is going to survive after the 50-80 year-olds who made up most of his audience were no longer dancing.
“When I wrote that song I just thought it was time for something different,” Barker said. “I had a hard time getting the DJs to play it. They were playing the Drifters and all that stuff. It took a couple of years before they played it and when they did it really caught on.”
Barker’s not confident beach music will survive.
“I was talking to someone the other day and we thought maybe 10, or 20 more years at best,” he said. “I don’t know if the young people will keep it going.”
I have high hopes he’s wrong.
In front or the Ocean Drive Golf and Beach Resort are plaques in remembrance of shag dance icons. One plaque is a gift from a Virginia junior shag dance club (teens) that says basically we love beach music, may it live on forever.
Saturday night I got to know Alex and Crystal Plummer, both 28. They live near Chapel Hill, North Carolina and when they weren’t watching the North Carolina vs. Wake Forest football game, they were practicing their dance moves — the shag of course.
“We know the basic steps but we’re not ready for this crowd,” Alex said of the shag and his love for beach music. “My grandfather played in some of these bands. We love it. I hope it never dies.”
