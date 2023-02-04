Scott Lawson mug

Before you complain about Black History Month ...

There are also: Italian-American Heritage Month, National Hispanic Heritage Month, Native American Heritage Month, PTSD Awareness Month, Women’s History Month, Irish-American Heritage Month, Arab-American Heritage Month, Mathematics Awareness Month, Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, Jewish American Heritage Month, National Ice Cream Month, Polish American History Month, Vegetarian Awareness Month, Caribbean American Heritage Month and Borderline Personality Disorder Awareness Month — among others.


Scott Lawson is the managing editor of The Daily Sun/Venice Gondolier. He can be reached at scott.lawson@yoursun.com or by calling 941-429-3002.

