There are also federal holidays specifically to recognize Columbus Day (and the contributions of Italian-Americans) and Christmas (and the faith of Christians in America.) Labor Day celebrates, specifically, workers; Veterans Day honors, specifically, veterans.
Regional celebrations include everything from Pulaski Day in Chicago to Confederate History Month in Florida.
Now, perhaps Confederate History Month should be questioned. Maybe it is just a holdover since the late 1860s or the early days of Jim Crow or, well, let me check some notes...
Oh, there we go: Florida started celebrating Confederate History Month in, um, let me research that again... 2007.
I think I need to check into when PTSD Awareness Month is...
So before complaining about Black History Month, realize there’s more to complain about (like the film “The English Patient”) (#teamElaineBenes) — or maybe take the time spent complaining and learn something about other folks.
After a lot of discussion, the AP Style Book editors decided it would be appropriate to capitalize the word Black when discussing a person’s race and culture. It perplexed a lot of people, even in journalism, who then said: Well, why not capitalize white as well?
And, well, I’ll do my best to answer. And by that, I mean I’m going to largely plagiarize an email that I recently wrote to a reader.
The reasoning is recognizing Black Americans have a shared culture and history.
A lot of people disagree capitalizing the word. Some decry it as reverse-racism, wokism or political correctness. It’s not.
We recognize the need to capitalize Asian, European and Latino in terms of words associated with a person or group.
The argument is, why not capitalize white? Well, despite what Adolf Hitler and Thomas Frederick Dixon Jr. believed, white is not a culture. Irish is a culture; so is German, Nordic, Ukraine, heck, even Confederate on some sad level... but not white.
And I buy into that argument. Capitalizing Black is not “reverse-racism.” It’s being consistent.
Black Americans have a culture that should be given the same respect in terms of capitalization as Asian, Irish, Kentuckian, Hoosier, Floridian.
If capitalizing Black is something you complain about, then you either have nothing else to complain about or you complain about everything.
Scott Lawson is the managing editor of The Daily Sun/Venice Gondolier. He can be reached at scott.lawson@yoursun.com or by calling 941-429-3002.
