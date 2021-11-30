Most of us have heard the expression, “think globally, act locally," which asks us to consider broader global concerns while taking proactive steps to serve our local communities.
One area group, Beyond Ourselves, the community service organization of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, Inc. (PGICA), has been putting this phrase into action since March 2012. At that time, a concerned gathering of Punta Gorda residents decided to create an organization with its main goal being to serve others in the local community.
The group’s various service activities and fundraising events focus on three key missions in Charlotte County: helping children’s charities, aiding the homeless, and supporting the Peace River Wildlife Center.
Beyond Ourselves members participate in a wide range of service projects throughout the year. Volunteers have organized food drives for those in need, collected gently used carry-on luggage for children in the Guardian ad Litem program, served dinners and collected shoeboxes of personal toiletries for the homeless, and contributed time and donated goods for rescued birds at the wildlife center.
One of the organization’s major fundraisers is the annual Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour. Beyond Ourselves collaborates with generous Punta Gorda residents to showcase fabulous renovations or newly-constructed homes from top interior designers and custom home builders. Sponsorships from local businesses and tour ticket proceeds support a wide range of children’s charities, including Crossroads Hope Academy, St. Vincent de Paul, Drug-Free Punta Gorda, the Backpack Kidz, and the Guardian Ad Litem program. The next tour is planned for Feb. 5, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with six amazing homes for ticket holders to view.
Another signature event is the Beyond Ourselves Bash (BOB), an evening of superb dining, lively dancing, a silent auction, a cork pull of fine wines, and raffle baskets. The fifth annual BOB was scheduled for Nov. 9, supporting the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition and the Peace River Wildlife Center.
Since 2010, the home tour and BOB have raised about $485,000 for local children’s charities. The BOB and other Beyond Ourselves events have raised more than $38,000 for the Peace River Wildlife Center and $20,000 for the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition since 2013. The group is planning to continue to add to these donations in its upcoming local events that need your support.
Perhaps you’re retired and looking to put your energies toward helping others? Or maybe you’re an active professional wanting to promote our community’s well-being? If you want to learn more about Beyond Ourselves, the group meets every third Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m. from September to May at the PGICA center, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Visitors are always welcome to attend these meetings.
You can also check out Beyond Ourselves online at www.pgica.org and click on the “Clubs-Groups” tab. Remember that it’s never too late to serve others in our Charlotte County community.
