I shared an intimate musical experience Saturday . . . with about 20,000 raucous lovers of rock ‘n’ roll and R&B.
Well, there weren’t 20,000 there all at once, but the Punta Gorda Block Party delivered the goods, again, with a great lineup of music — including the Drifters, a main act that has sold 200 million or so records in the lifetime of the group’s namesake.
For me, it was a ridiculous run of good luck. I got a double-dose of R&B and beach music in two weeks — seeing the mighty Tams at the Atlanta Braves’ CoolToday Park in North Port and then Saturday’s Drifters’ concert.
It had been a couple years since I made my way to the Block Party. Other obligations got in the way, and I was somewhat hesitant to deal with the heat and the crowds. I couldn’t resist the Drifters, however.
Neither could the other party-goers who donated about $18,000 for charitable organizations as they joined me Saturday on the blocked-off streets of Punta Gorda.
What used to be a beerfest has turned into a family event with special attention to kids’ activities. A dozen directors and hundreds of volunteers navigate all sorts of challenges to pull off this free event each year.
The main stage had a musical lineup guaranteed to draw a crowd. American Made, a popular local band that puts on a good Blues Brothers act, had the people fired up for the Drifters. And then, the BoogieMen closed out the night. If those three acts don’t draw a crowd you better just give it up.
The greatest challenge for any Block Party is probably finding a parking spot. at 4:30 p.m. there were few to be found. The parking garage was full, as always. Parking lots at downtown businesses were equally jammed. I got lucky and found someone leaving — they’d had their share of partying and music I guess.
Food trucks were doing a decent business, but there were no lines that early. Phil Wilson was busy shucking corn for his corn on the cob booth to benefit Wilson’s Warriors’ Relay for Life team.
My son-in-law, Brandon Anceume, decided to try Bob’s Wings. He gave them a thumbs up.
Finding a seat, or even a spot to stand, close to the main stage was almost impossible. Some people said they’d been there since 11 a.m. staking out a place for their chair. One guy offered me a seat for $7, but I have a real good idea it wasn’t his seat to sell. So I passed.
The Drifters had the crowd singing along, dancing and screaming for more. The tuxedo-clad quartet, backed by a talented band, sang all their hits, including “Up on the Roof,” “Under the Boardwalk” and “Broadway.” The crowd demanded an encore and they obliged with “Higher and Higher,” an old Jackie Wilson favorite at any party.
When I left, I noticed the streets were much more crowded. The chairs filled every vacant spot for two or three blocks.
Gordon Bower, a Block Party director, had the same experience leaving.
“It took me 10 minutes to work my way through the crowd,” he said.
Jeff Collins, retired deejay who often emcees the Block Party, told me it may have been the biggest crowd ever.
“The people loved the sing-alongs,” he said. “It was great.”
I agree. I think I’ll make the annual Block Party a must-see event from now on.
Pulitzer Prize winner John Hackworth is commentary editor of the Sun newspapers. You may contact him at jhackworth@sun-herald.com.
