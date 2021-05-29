This weekend we remember and honor the memory of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, protecting and defending us at the heart of their mission. We truly recognize them as heroes.
Last week I shared about the community impact volunteers serving our mission. This week I’d like to tell you about some of our unsung heroes — the board members who serve at the many nonprofits in Charlotte County. While these board members do not come close to the "hero" status of those that serve out country, the responsibility they have to our community is often not recognized. They take mobilizing to a whole new level, oftentimes serving on several boards and year over year.
Who doesn’t love having 20 bosses? Better yet, how about 20 mentors? Like so many things, it comes down to how you look at it. If your intention is to always get better and brighter, working for a nonprofit board with 20 mentors is the place for you.
The passion and commitment to this community is quite amazing. Each May, UWCC transitions our board, thanking outgoing board members and welcoming new ones. Over seven years of working at UWCC, I have had the pleasure of working with some pretty incredible folks. Last week, we hosted our first in-person meeting since February 2020 so that we could thank our outgoing board members.
Patrice Weston, of Patrice Weston State Farm Insurance, has served on our board since 2015. In 2014, we completed the Leadership Charlotte class together and I knew she would be a valuable board member. I credit her as one of the leaders who helped bring Women United to Charlotte County. I will always admire her impeccable standards, striving for excellence and drive to ensure those hurting the most are addressed. I could always count on Patrice to give me an honest answer and inspire me to go beyond what I thought I could accomplish.
Roger Eaton, Charlotte County Clerk of the Court, has also been on our board since 2015. Many can attest he and his team are raising awareness about various nonprofits. Often it will be the Centers for Abuse and Rape Emergencies and as sponsor of “Roger’s Rescue” and “Eaton’s Eats” supporting the Animal Welfare League. We are grateful to Clerk Eaton for setting up an employee campaign at the clerk’s office, a traditional method for businesses to support their community through the UWCC mission, providing their employees with an opportunity to give back. His commitment to the employee campaign and to UWCC over the years is much appreciated.
Like clockwork, as we thank those who have served we also welcome a new team, in this case the largest group of new board members in quite some time. As UWCC navigates the dynamics of raising dollars in a post-pandemic world and negotiates impacts for citizens who have been hardest hit, the next several years will be pivotal in mobilizing all available resources in an effective and efficient manner. I am thrilled to announce our incoming board members who will be at the helm and guiding our mission forward: Tara McCoy, Bayfront Health; Kaley Miller, Punta Gorda Airport (officially joining in August); Nick Nemec, Edward Jones; Julie Price, Medtronic; Melissa Reichert, city of Punta Gorda; and Kay Tracy, Charlotte County Economic Development.
Thanks to each of you for stepping up as an unsung hero in our mission. I will never forget all the lessons I have learned working with various board members, too many to count. Each one has taught me something that has helped me be a better version of myself. Nonprofit board members don’t have to serve, they choose to serve. They attend meetings, share wisdom and important governance guidance, raise money and spend hours volunteering their time. The mission is greater than themselves and the impact will be felt for years. I am grateful.
For more information, please call the Way of Charlotte County at 941-627-3539. Mission: Mobilizing the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty. Angie Matthiessen is the executive director of United Way of Charlotte County. She can be reached at director@unitedwayccfl.org.
