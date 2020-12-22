If you ever want to read a book that should be a movie, or if you’re one of those folks who don’t believe that truth can indeed be stranger than fiction, have I got a book for you.
“A.C. Frizzell: His Family, Life, And Times,” delivers an unvarnished look at the man who at one time was the richest and largest landowner in Charlotte County. Frizzell was a big man who left an even bigger footprint on Charlotte County and Southwest Florida, yet his name rates only a tiny street sign in Murdock.
A.C. Frizzell was a complicated man. He was a racist exploiter who advertised by race for jobs no white man would do and built black “quarters” where the Port Charlotte Town Center mall is today. But he also was so solicitous to his family and friends that he set many of them up in business or hired them himself. He was so thrifty he scarfed up government handouts for soil improvement, yet such a spendthrift he regularly blew money and wrecked cars while out having a good time. He was a man of contradictions whose word was law in a vast region spanning South Gulf Cove through Arcadia and beyond.
Any good historian will tell you that the best histories feature the least common of historical elements — honesty. But this book breaks the mold. It is an unflinching account of pride, weakness, dominion, and licentiousness told by an eyewitness to the end of Frizzell’s era, his granddaughter.
Cheryl Frizzell grew up a princess, the daughter of a man adopted by Frizzell and designated his heir apparent. She recalls extravagant parties at the Hotel Charlotte Harbor, private schools, and all the perks of being in the immediate constellation of the county’s brighter star.
But her courage in telling what went on behind the glitter is what makes this book unique. First, her scholarship is meticulous. Frizzell found much of her research material at the Charlotte Historical Society and the county’s History Services unit. Charlotte County has ample reason to be proud of its conservation of our shared history. Cheryl pored through more than 30 years of tax records and receipts to document the rise and fall of her grandfather’s empire.
The book is elevated by Cheryl Frizzell’s willingness to discuss the human cost of empire. A.C. Frizzell, who married a woman 20 years older than himself, adopted Cheryl Frizzell’s father, Arthur Paul Frizzell, as a toddler. He raised him as his heir, sending him to the Kentucky Military Academy (which had winter quarters in Venice) and grooming him to run the expanding business interests. When WWII broke out, Frizzell lifted his son from KMI because school officials said their cadet corps could be the first soldiers sent into the conflict. Ironically, Paul, as he liked to be called, joined up anyway. He had a bad war, was wounded twice, and came home a changed man.
In these times Paul Frizzell would probably have been diagnosed with PTSD. But back then, his drinking and lack of focus cost him everything. Based on the book and what little I know about local history, there might have never been a Port Charlotte if Frizzell’s heir had not been scarred by the war.
While completing a centennial history of Charlotte County, I came across Cheryl Frizzell’s book and the details I just described by pure accident. Odie Futch, a longtime county resident with a name familiar to old-timers told me during an interview that as a boy, he and his buddies would sneak over and paint certain parts of two rampant horse statues owned by A.C. Frizzell. They stood at the entrance to his estate on U.S. 41. A Days Inn and a power substation occupy the frontage today. While finishing off some final loose ends in the book, I decided to see if I could find a photograph of the horses. After several dead ends, I Googled “horses, Frizzell, Murdock.”
Cheryl Frizzell’s book came up, so I tracked her down. I’m so glad I did. I’ve since interviewed her and Steve, Cheryl’s brother, who helped her with research and genealogy. Hers is a book worth reading, not only for its strong local history but also because of the human drama she portrays with an unwavering commitment to truth.
James Abraham is a book publisher and former journalist who lives in Port Charlotte. He is the author of “Century: A People’s History of Charlotte County,” which will be available in January.
