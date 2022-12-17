Dreaming of the freewheeling food truck life, unfettered by overhead?
Dream on.
Let’s tick off some reasons why truck owners move from motor to brick-and-mortar as soon as they can.
Generators have issues; brakes, um, break; gas prices inflate; tires deflate, especially on roads strewn with nail-studded debris.
In our own diners, drivers kind of world, one beloved local diner is going dramatically upscale. Two other soon-to-open diners started out as food trucks, which will still do events.
PENNY’S GROWS
Even on Gordon Muir and Penny Rowe’s first date, conversation turned to how awesome it would be to own a restaurant. And this wasn’t totally crazy.
Muir had been a successful Canadian restaurateur, part owner of seven restaurants and founder of four, including Del’s, a 1950s-style carhop drive-in.
Rowe had worked for nearly a year at PGI Grill when Muir helped her fulfill the dream of owning a restaurant, on that very spot.
The couple transformed the place into Penny’s, a retro diner redone in clean, beachy driftwood, aqua, yellow and white.
A week after opening for dinner, they were on a half-hour wait, with customers lining up for much-better-than-diner food. Their cheeseburgers were perfect for paradise, their breakfasts as divine as you’d expect of a classic diner.
“We got so busy right away, and we didn’t want to turn people away,” Muir said. “So, we’ve been negotiating on a new building for three years.”
Now, nearly five years after opening, they’ll have three times the seating capacity to fill before the line snakes out the door.
They’re moving Penny’s — cheeseburgers, roller-skating life-size carhop Ms. Pattymelt, jukebox and all — into the former 7-11 on Bal Harbor Boulevard, the outparcel in front of the original Penny’s.
“It was a bank and still has a vault with safe deposit boxes,” said Rowe, loving the “penny” theme. “We’re going to make that a private party room.”
The rest of the place?
The diner half will still serve breakfast and lunch in the 1950s, but dinner will hark back to prohibition.
That dinner half of the new restaurant will be a speakeasy-style steakhouse, of course with a full liquor license, serving from 4 to 9 p.m.
“Steaks are my passion,” Muir explained. “The first restaurant I was involved in was a 250-seat Italian steakhouse.”
And even though the new Penny’s will serve moonshine, you won’t have to say, “Penny sent me” to get in.
Penny’s Diner ($-$$, O), 1121 Bal Harbor Boulevard at the corner of Aqui Esta, will open in January from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m. daily. You’ll still find car shows there the first Saturday of every month.
FALL RIVER IN CHARLOTTE HARBOR
Since this summer, New England Roadside Grill has been the place to go for culinary nostalgia from a very specific patch of Massachusetts earth.
After Bob and Tracey Pavao of Fall River acquired and began remodeling the little blue building on Bayshore, they served their hometown’s one-of-a-kind cuisine out of a food trailer by the (you guessed it) roadside.
There was the love-it-or-hate-it chow mein sandwich — concocted in the late 1800s by Chinese-immigrant restaurant owners seeking to sell something unfamiliar (chow mein noodles in gravy) to Fall River mill workers who knew what a sandwich was and could carry one to work.
And there was Portuguese chourico (“chuh-REECE”) — ground marinated pork and diced peppers in special sauce, in a grinder — also available with chips (fries) in the roll, Fall River style.
The Pavaos listened to customers who wanted more North Shore and Rhode Island favorites, adding lobster rolls (cold with mayo, hot with buttah), clam cakes (Rhode Island’s frittery, chopped-clam hush puppy), clam chowder, fish and chips, and Ipswich whole-belly fried clams.
Now dining inside the refurbished blue building, more transplants are rediscovering foods from home.
Other Fall River specialties include hearty Portuguese kale soup with pork and beef, and zesty shrimp or chicken Mozambique.
Slammed Friday night dinners have already been selling out of stuffed lobsters, fried shrimp platters and clam boil just like they make it in Fall River.
New England Roadside Grill ($-$$$), 941-391-6498, 22637 Bayshore Road (blue building between Charlotte Harbor Publix and Edgewater Drive), is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to noon Sunday.
SEIDERS GOES INSIDE
Five years ago, Phil Seiders’ Sausage Express food trailer started feeding not only Italian sausages but also a comforting slate of Reubens, Phillies, chicken and grouper wraps, burgers and franks to the hungry people of Venice.
Sarasota County had loosened limits on mobile vendors, COVID made open-air service more appealing, and the rest of Venice was overwhelmed with red tide.
It was the perfect time to own a food truck cranking out mass quantities of fresh-made food.
But after a lifelong career in the restaurant business, Seiders had always wanted brick-and-mortar of his own. When the former location of El Chavo, The Greenhouse and Night Owl’s Eatery opened up in Ark Plaza in South Venice, he leaped.
“We have such a large customer base now, but they don’t always want to eat at the side of the road without A/C,” said Seiders. “At a certain point, you’re limiting yourself with a food truck and need a restaurant to serve the clientele.”
Local Spot 941’s menu serves the same down-to-earth fare as Sausage Express, just more of it, plus steaks, Italian entrées and sides like cole slaw, fries and tater tots.
“We shave and steam our meats, butter and grill all our bread, and make all our own dressings,” said Seiders. “Everything on our menu is designed to be the best thing you’ve ever had.”
And you can still talk to Phil at a counter there — in an open kitchen behind the front of the restaurant.
Local Spot 941 ($-$$), 941-837-2915, 2045 Tamiami Trail South (Ark Plaza near Yummies Donuts & BBQ), South Venice, will open Dec. 27. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. O = outside seating available.
