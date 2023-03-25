Angie Matthiessen

United Way of Charlotte County has built a positive reputation in our community for providing oversight and accountability to local health and human service organizations, providing financial assistance and tax services and keeping a finger on the pulse of the overall needs of the ALICE population (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed).

When we were hit with a pandemic, we adjusted our sails to this new wind and led the county’s Youth & Education Task Force. We mobilized the community for a massive collection of face masks to protect our students. And we supported families with rent, mortgage and utility assistance.


For more information about United Way of Charlotte County’s mission: Mobilizing the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty, please contact Angie Matthiessen, executive director. She can be reached at director@unitedwayccfl.org.

