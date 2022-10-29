We have an abundance of wounded trees after the hurricane and they need some time to heal.

But, trees never heal their wounds – they seal them up. A wound causes the tree to react by putting down layers of wood to shut out the outside world, full of its fungal, bacterial, and insect invaders.


Ralph E. Mitchell is the director/horticulture agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@

charlottecountyfl.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments