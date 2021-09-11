There was a shift in the world on Sept. 11, 2001.
We will never have the feelings of 9/10/01.
And, for now, we’ve lost the feelings of 9/12/01.
But right now, we clearly remember the feelings of 9/11.
On Sept. 10, 2001, we were preoccupied with a missing woman who’d had an affair with a congressman. It was a mystery that had sex and the potential of murder.
But, aside from her family and the congressman’s constituents, it really didn’t merit the coverage we gave it.
The next day was about the actual mass murder.
There’s not much that can be written that hasn’t been already about our individual and collective thoughts on 9/11. For those of us who were adults at the time, it can raise our blood pressure and deflate our spirits if we think too much about it.
Each of us, to paraphrase one of the people we quoted in this Special Section, is a survivor of Sept. 11, 2001. Our lives changed in small and big ways.
Most of us were impacted like those who were at or responded to the attack. Some of us grew bitter; some of us chose to be better.
Of course, on 9/12, most of us mourned together. We were steeled to the fact we were in for a fight and there were still unknowns. War was obvious; for how long was obscured.
We clamped down on passenger behavior and added security to airports. A part of that seemed unnecessary to me — after 9/11, anyone acting a fool on a flight was going to be taken down by Nana and the kindergarten twins.
Some of us joined the military or returned to a house of worship. The tragedy was compounded by some stupidity: A Sikh-American was shot dead by a man who wanted revenge. Of course, Sikhs — and Muslims for that matter — were not responsible for the attacks. A radicalized group of misled idiots were.
Misled idiots, throughout history, are always the worst of their generation.
It’s obvious, but we always forget about that.
It’s been 20 years since the attacks. And we are, technically, just now leaving the war that was righteous in the days and months following it.
In some ways, we’re a long way from 9/12/01. We don’t trust one another as much; we simply don’t like one another as much. That’s not a win for the terrorists — we did that to ourselves.
There are many reasons that have nothing to do with what the terrorists wanted to accomplish. The terrorists didn’t end our way of life — but those who decided fear of others over faith in each other have often crowded our conversations.
When I think of 9/11, I never think about the attacks first. I always remember the moments driving to work in a bit of ignorance that day. The air was crisp, the sky clear and I had my arm out the car window. I was living my last moments of 9/10.
I think about my thoughts: What’s next? What am I going to do?
For many others, they lost family and loved ones or their own mental or physical health. For the rest of us, we lost our plans and we lost 9/10.
We can always reclaim the good aspects of 9/12/01. But it takes a little work and looking at one another without prejudice.
