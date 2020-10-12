With careful planning, some of our events and programs are making their way back onto our calendar. Like you all, we are still taking social distancing and masking very seriously.
Our Saturday Farmers’ Market, currently at 50% occupancy, will be allowed by state statute to return to its full capacity, but our market manager along with ourselves are not taking immediate action to add vendors, who were with us previously.
Instead, we are slowly adding a few of those vendors at a time to ensure the spacing and new protocols all work. When the time allows to return to a full market, we’ll be ready but right now, not all customers and vendors want a fuller market, until we get closer to a vaccine and a healthier environment to visit outdoor venues.
If visiting the market, we do ask everyone to mask up and social distance. Be aware of others around you and give them space to browse and shop before going under one of the vendor tents yourselves. All of our vendors are temperature tested the morning of the market, and they do provide sanitizer and wear masks to serve you.
If you are feeling under the weather, we ask you to skip visiting the market (obviously) and save your visit for a later date.
Now that the city of Punta Gorda is issuing certain permits again, we have been working with the organizers of our Sullivan Street Arts and Craft Fairs to bring back that market on the weekend after Thanksgiving – November 28-29. Again, we are asking attendees to wear masks and stroll the market socially distanced, maintaining the number of people shopping under a tent as distanced as possible.
It’s, of course, outdoors and will be more spread out that usual. The vendors will have all been temperature tested, they will be masked and will have taken every precaution to offer as safe an environment as possible. The deciding factor to whether this market would proceed was the overwhelming need and request by our local small businesses for added foot traffic at the start of the holiday shopping season.
This market encourages you to shop locally, enjoy the festive atmosphere and to give something to those who feel ready to venture outdoors, while taking good care of their own health. Things between now and the end of November could well change – indeed they probably will, but, as of right now, these are the decisions that have been taken to proceed with caution.
Also coming back soon will be our Citywide Garage Sales. Scheduled for the first Saturday of every month, starting Dec. 5 from 8 a.m. to noon. I am very pleased to announce that we will be returning to the Bal Harbor Plaza, at the corner of Bal Harbor and Aqui Esta for our 2020/2021 season.
These markets will operate from December to May 2021.
To book a vending space, please call 941-639-3720 as spaces will be limited. Each vendor ($15) will receive two parking spaces and can be used one for your vehicle, one for goods or both for your goods but your vehicle must then be removed from the market area. Facilities will be provided onsite for vendors and market guests. Book early to ensure your spot. These markets are always very well attended.
The Board of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce is actively involved in discussing items on the November 2020 ballot that affect our local businesses. Currently, the Board has taken two positions:
1. to support fully the one cent sales tax extension, to allow for our city and county to move forward with specific projects that will benefit our community. We recommend a YES vote.
2. not to support Amendment 2, that will raise the mandatory minimum wage in Florida to $15 an hour. At today's Board meeting, it was very apparent that not just the hospitality sector will be affected by this proposal and that every single business will be pressured even more in these difficult times to meet the increased payroll load. We recommend a no vote. The site www.amendment2hurtsyou.com has been created to help sale Florida jobs by voting no on this amendment.
We are pleased to announce that our regular networking has resumed, with new social distancing protocols in place. To attend one of our networking meetings, we currently do require an advance RSVP in order to comply with the protocols of our hosts; so remember to call us on 941-639-3720 well in advance, as attendance number are restricted.
If you have not registered, you have until 1 p.m. on the day prior to the event to call us on 941-639-3720 to attend, if space is available. No walk-ups please.
Our next meeting is scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday Oct. 14 starting at 7:15 a.m. at Leroy’s Southern Kitchen.
The breakfast is free to attend, sponsored by Chapman Insurance Agency. Presenting will be Barbara Dolleschal from SMARGASY, talking about optimization of social media reviews and taking control of your review platform, and Rob Humpel representing the Economic Development Partnership of Charlotte County, addressing the one cent sales tax extension, on the November ballot. Please call today to claim any available spaces by 1 p.m. to 941-639-3720.
Our Business After Hours will be hosted on Oct. 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Wyvern Hotel and our October luncheon will be at the Village Brewhouse on October 28, starting at noon with networking and lunch served at 12:30 p.m. ($20).
John R. Wright is President of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com
