As I think about the rich history of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, establishing itself as the premier chamber in the region and representing our business community since 1925, I am grateful to be a part of such an amazing organization.
For myself, I have been heavily involved with the Charlotte County Chamber over the past nine years. It was through being a dedicated Charlotte County Chamber member I was able to establish and build hundreds of positive, strong and beneficial business relationships and countless friendships.
I have been fortunate enough be to on the Chamber Action committee, Executive Board of Directors, Board of Directors, Leadership Charlotte Class of 2015 (Go Red), Leadership Charlotte Class of 2016 (Co-Chair) and Leadership Charlotte Class of 2017 (Chair).
Being a member or to become a new member of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce puts you in the position to put an extremely bright spotlight on your business to our 1,000 plus members and beyond. Like any investment, one expects to get a return on investment. The return on your annual membership investment is ensured by your level of participation and engagement.
The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce has a full suite of benefits and marketing initiatives to put your business at the forefront. As a chamber member, you can take advantage of the following benefits:
Membership Business Directory (print and online); your business is listed by business category and alphabetically for easy access and referrals. Business Online; our weekly e-newsletter that goes out every Monday morning to 2,500 subscribers. You will be able to promote and market your business in three different ways on a weekly basis (Member News, Member Events or Job Spot); you can promote your business, you can promote a special event and if you have an open position, you can share the details of the open position and how to apply.
All you have to do is email a 90-word or less description with an embedded link to your website, FB page, event flyer, etc. by each Friday by noon to:
If you have any marketing materials and business cards, the chamber proudly displays your marketing information in our office, as we get hundreds of visitors in our office on a monthly basis, monthly Lunch & Learns and ribbon cuttings, a great way to showcase your business and casually meet other chamber members.
We have our three staple networking events each month; our Networking at Noon is the second Wednesday of the month from 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. These lunches are a great way to expand your networking footprint and make some great connections. Our Third Wednesday Coffee is on the third Wednesday of the month from 7:15 a.m.–8:30 a.m., and our programs are always very informative with great speakers to find out what happening in Charlotte County.
The monthly Business Card Exchange is on the fourth Thursday of the month from 5–7 p.m., always hosted at a member’s place of business. Our Business Card Exchanges are another optimal opportunity to meet new members and develop strong business relationships. If you are a current Charlotte County Chamber member, I strongly encourage you to continue to utilize your full range of benefits.
If you are looking to become a member of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, please call our chamber office and we’ll he happy to answer any questions you may have at 941.627.2222 or visit our website at: CharlotteCountyChamber.org.
July’s networking opportunities: We are looking forward to our Networking at Noon lunch on Wednesday, July 14 that will be catered by Baylor’s Southern Barbecue. Our lunch will be at the Laishley Marina Community Room located at 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. Reservations are required as seating is limited.
Call the Chamber office or register online at: CharlotteCountyChamber.org.
Our Third Wednesday Coffee will be on Wednesday, July 21 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center located at 75 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. We have a great program planned and expect a strong turnout. Our Coffee Sponsor is Harbor Nissan, and we’ll be hearing from Kelley Munsell, Operations Manager. Our nonprofit speaker will be Denise Dull, Director of Landlord Engagement with Gulf Coast Partnership.
Our guest speaker will be Lucienne Pears, vice president of Economic Development with Babcock Ranch. The event is from 7:15 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Immediately following our Third Wednesday Coffee, we will conduct our quarterly New Member Orientation. This opportunity is very informative for all our new members to maximize their investment as well as a great refresher for our existing members.
Our New Member Orientation will be from 8:30 a.m.–9 a.m. Our Business Card Exchange will be on Thursday, July 22 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center from 5–7 p.m. Bring plenty of business cards and a cool gift to promote your business. Our Business Card Exchange is an excellent environment to meet new
members and to develop productive and beneficial business relationships. Please join us for a ribbon cutting for ACC Cruise Planners on Wednesday, July 14 located at 941 Tamiami Trail, Suite A, Port Charlotte at 5:30 p.m.
Membership truly does matter!
