As we near the conclusion of our 2020-2021 fiscal year, it presents us with a very exciting opportunity to roll out our nominations for Businesses of the Year.
At our Annual Lunch Meeting on Friday, Oct. 1, we will recognize our Large, Medium, Small and Non-profit businesses of the year. This is an excellent opportunity for our members to nominate themselves and/or nominate another business by describing: 1) Your business accomplishments and strengths in this economic climate; 2) Your business growth in workforce and/or company sales/revenue/profit; 3) Your business activities that illustrate a commitment to the community. You can get our Business of the Year nomination forms directly at our chamber office or visit our website at charlottecountychamber.org. Deadline for all Business of the Year nomination forms are due to the chamber office no later than Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
In addition to our Business of the Year awards, we also have nomination forms available for our Pacesetter Award. A Pacesetter is defined by an individual member who has achieved a level of excellence within his or her community or industry that provides a new benchmark to follow.
The honoree will be announced at our Annual Lunch Meeting on Friday, Oct. 1. Nominations and a biography must be submitted to the chamber office no later than Monday, Aug. 23. Again, Pacesetter nomination forms are available at our chamber office or go directly to our website.
It’s never too early to talk about or get excited about the holiday time. On Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, the Charlotte County Chamber will hold its 43rd Annual Christmas Parade. The theme this year is “Toys, Trains and Candy Canes.” Our annual event is always highly anticipated and is enjoyed by thousands of spectators who line Taylor Street in Punta Gorda from Charlotte Performing Arts Center to the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. Whether you are a Charlotte County Chamber member or not, you are eligible to participate and have an entry for a float, decorated car or pickup truck or a marching/performing unit. Christmas Parade entry forms can be secured at our chamber office or by visiting our website. Deadline for all entry forms to be submitted to the chamber office is Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Our Business Card Exchange will be on Thursday, Aug. 26 – Kia of Port Charlotte – 202 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte from 5 p.m.–7 p.m. Get ready for some fun and excitement as there will be a scavenger hunt with plenty of refreshments. Bring plenty of business cards and a cool gift to promote your business. Our Business Card Exchange is an excellent environment to meet new members and to develop productive and beneficial business relationships. Please note, masks are required in the Kia showroom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.