Good Day to all! Did you know the county’s Centennial is coming up next month? Created in 1921, Charlotte County was at times a portion of six other counties. After Spain ceded La Florida to the United States in 1819, the territory was composed of just two counties. Escambia encompassed west Florida to the Suwannee River and everything else was St. Johns County.
By 1845, just prior to Florida’s statehood, with almost all settlement and counties in the northern panhandle area, only four counties made up the rest of the peninsula. Alachua extended from north central Florida, hugging the gulf coast, to Charlotte Harbor’s north bank, while Monroe extended from the harbor’s south bank, along the coast to just north of today’s Marco Island, then due east to just north of today’s Fort Lauderdale and south to the Keys. St. Johns, smallest of the four, was about where it is today, although somewhat larger, in northeast Florida, while the largest, Mosquito, extended down the remaining east coast to Monroe County. I wish a county created afterward had kept that name. All but St. Johns bordered central Florida’s Indian Reserve.
Upon Florida’s admission to the union, Hillsborough County was created, extending from just north of Tampa Bay to the Caloosahatchee River’s north bank. Then in 1855, Manatee County was created from a large portion of Hillsborough, running from just south of Tampa Bay to the Caloosahatchee’s north bank and east to Lake Okeechobee. Manatee’s county seat was initially the town of Manatee (Bradenton), but it was moved to Pine Level, a small more centrally located settlement west of Arcadia, in 1866 during Reconstruction. That is where a group of citizens walked in December 1887 to file Punta Gorda’s incorporation documents. Although the area had been sparsely populated for some time, the railroad’s arrival in July 1886 spurred rapid development along the Peace River and around Charlotte Harbor, leading to calls for division of Manatee County even before the town’s incorporation and name change to Punta Gorda.
In early 1887, a convention was held at Pine Level proposing to divide Manatee County into three counties. Albert Gilchrist, who had come to Trabue (Punta Gorda) with the railroad, represented Manatee’s southwest precinct and strongly supported division. However, the legislature created just one new county, DeSoto, rather than two. Now competition began to select a county seat. Isaac Trabue offered free land and Gilchrist pledged $1,000 toward a courthouse at Nocatee. However, Arcadia won out when two citizens pledged $1,000 each.
By 1893, Robert Kirby Seward was publishing The Herald and crusaded from its start for further division of DeSoto County. The time seemed ripe when Gilchrist was elected to the legislature in 1895 and a large Punta Gorda delegation travelled to Tallahassee seeking creation of a new county named Seminole. However, although the bill passed in the House, it was narrowly defeated in the Senate.
During the 1906 primary for DeSoto County’s state representative, division was the sole issue. In fact, Senator J. H. Humphreys from Arcadia pledged to support division if Adrian P. Jordan, The Herald’s publisher and editor who supported division, won. Jordan had purchased the newspaper from Seward in 1901. However, he lost by 134 votes in an election many from Punta Gorda felt was rigged. How much longer would it take DeSoto County folks, not from Arcadia, to convince the legislature further division was the right thing to do? More on that in my next column!
Check out the yearlong project, “Telling Your Stories: History in the Parks”, that began in January with placement of the first interpretive sign “Charlotte Harbor Spa” at South County Regional Park. The second, featuring portions of a General Development Corporation brochure promoting Port Charlotte, is at Port Charlotte Beach. The next was dedicated March 24 at Englewood Beach, featuring the Chadwick Beach pavilion.
“Did You Know” appears, typically, every other Wednesday, courtesy of The Daily Sun newspaper and the Charlotte County Historical Center Society. The Society’s mission is to help promote and preserve Charlotte County’s rich history. A family membership is only $35 and provides complimentary access to over 300 museums and technical centers nationwide. We are also always looking for volunteers and interested individuals to serve as board members. If you believe our area’s history is as important as we do, please visit Charlotte County Historical Center Society on-line, or call 941-613-3228 for more information.
