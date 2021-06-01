Good day to all. This week, a little “natural” history!
Did you know, although there are five sawfish species worldwide, only the smalltooth variety inhabits Florida’s waters?
Sawfish swim like sharks, but with mouth and gill slits on the underside of their bodies, they are more closely related to rays than fish, spending much of their time lying on the seafloor. All species are considered critically endangered and it’s estimated they inhabit less than 20% of their historic range.
The smalltooth sawfish seen in Charlotte Harbor and the lower Peace River, tolerates fresh water, but is extremely rare today. Although the average lifespan is unknown, the maximum recorded length is just under 25 feet, with the saw accounting for about 25% of the total.
Smalltooth sawfish bear live young, litters of 15-20 pups, about once every year, usually in April or May. Prior to birth, the “teeth” on a pup’s saw are covered with tissue to protect the mother. However, within two weeks of birth the tissue is gone, allowing the young sawfish to feed and defend itself.
For years, the “saws,” actually called a rostrum, containing 25-32 pairs of “teeth” and covered with electrosensitive pores, were sold as curios and medicine, which led to overfishing. Some believe tea made from the “saws” aids asthma sufferers.
The “teeth” are actually modified tooth-like structures called denticles, which the sawfish uses to dig for crustaceans in the seafloor or stun/impale prey swimming by, while the pores aid in their detection. They are also replaced if worn down or lost, a phenomenon called polyphyodonty.
Habitat destruction contributed to eradicating the smalltooth sawfish from its former range. Once abundant from New York (rare) to Texas, the last remaining U.S. population is found only in the coastal waters of southern Florida, primarily on the west coast from Charlotte Harbor to the Keys. In my younger days, it was not at all unusual to see juvenile sawfish on the sand bars of tidal creeks near my home in Charlotte Harbor, and I’ve seen adults in the Keys!
The smalltooth sawfish has been protected from harvest in Florida since 1992 and in 2003, the United States National Marine Fisheries Service declared it an endangered species. It has been protected from international trade since 2007.
To report a sawfish sighting or encounter, email: Sawfish@MyFWC.com. Include the date, time of encounter, location, estimated length of each sawfish, water depth, and any other relevant details.
Photographs of sawfish caught in Charlotte Harbor waters years ago can be viewed by visiting Charlotte County online library resources. Select “Library Catalog,” click on “Physical Items,” then “Archive Search.” Enter the subject of your search on the “Search” line. You can also view a tour of the Punta Gorda Archive at Log In or Sign Up to View. Visit the same site and select “History Exhibits” to find out what history related programs are offered.
Telling Your Stories
Also, check out History Services’ yearlong project, “Telling Your Stories: History in the Parks”, that began in January with placement of the first interpretive sign “Charlotte Harbor Spa” at South County Regional Park.
The second, featuring portions of a General Development Corp. brochure promoting Port Charlotte, is at Port Charlotte Beach.
The third is at Englewood Beach, featuring the Chadwick Beach pavilion. The fourth is at Tringali Park, featuring Buchan’s Landing in Englewood. The fifth is being dedicated today at Carmalita Park’s playground, featuring the Punta Gorda Baseball Field, circa 1933, then on West Virginia Avenue between Gill and McGregor Streets, where the First Baptist Church campus is located today.
You can also view all dedicated signs at online library resources. Select “Programs and Services”, then “History Services” and “Virtual Programs.”
"Did You Know" appears, typically, every other Wednesday, courtesy of this newspaper and the Charlotte County Historical Center Society.
