What is a Parrothead? You’ve heard of them, maybe even seen them, but do you really know them? Aren’t they crazy party people who drink a lot and go to Jimmy Buffett concerts? Yes, they are avid fans of Jimmy Buffett music and yes they are a little bit crazy, just like Jimmy’s songs, but if you think that’s it, perhaps you should read on.
So, Jimmy sings about being laid back at the beach, soaking up the sun and “wasting away in Margaritaville.” He writes songs about Caribbean islands, pirates, parties, cheeseburgers and land sharks, but these songs let his fans all escape the realities of their hectic lives, if only for a little while. Yes, they are adults, some of whom have followed Jimmy his entire 50-plus-year career, many who now have children and grandchildren who listen to his music, but all of whom embrace the tropical lifestyle with smiles on their faces.
As for the name, Parrothead (obviously a play on the Grateful Dead band’s fans called Deadheads), one of Jimmy’s band members noticed how many Hawaiian shirts and stuffed parrots he saw in the audience during an Ohio concert in the 1980s, so he said they looked like a bunch of “Parrotheads.” The name stuck and later, clubs were formed, but carried the stipulation that they were to be charitable organizations, helping others and giving back to their communities. Their motto? “Party with a Purpose!” It really caught on. Today, there are more than 200 Parrothead clubs across the country, with over 28 in the state of Florida.
Our local club, here in Charlotte County, is a bona fide 501c3 nonprofit known as the Charlotte Harbor Parrothead Club. Established in 2007, the club currently has over 400 members and is the second-largest such club in the country. Besides holding monthly meetings, where live music and fun abound, the club’s members also contribute substantial amounts of money and goods to many local charities.
Some of the charities the club supports include the Peace River Wildlife Sanctuary, Backpacks for Kids, Shoes for Kids, the Charlotte County Homeless Shelter, the Douglas Jacobson Veterans’ Home Fund, the Suncoast Humane Society, Time Out Respite Care, Socks for Kids, the Animal Welfare League, the Charlotte County Food Pantry, the Punta Gorda Veterans Wall, Do the Right Thing, Crossroads Hope Academy, Toys for Tots and others.
And it’s not just about the fun, although there is a lot of that. Some of the most generous people in the area are Parrotheads. They give their time and energy to volunteer at local events, they collect food, clothing and other items needed by the various charities they support, and they donate generous sums of cash to these causes day after day.
So now you know. They are your neighbors, your co-workers and your friends. They meet the second Tuesday of every month and they certainly Party with a Purpose! To join or learn more about the Charlotte Harbor Parrothead Club, visit the website, www.chphc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.