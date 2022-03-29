Good day to all!
Did you know that over the years several large “commercial” docks were built into the waters of Charlotte Harbor? Historically, waterways have an important place in this nation’s expansion. Due to lack of roads, they provided a relatively easy means of transporting people and goods great distances. It was no different in Southwest Florida where early settlers tended to congregate near navigable water.
Charlotte Harbor’s earliest known commercial dock was constructed by James McKay and Jacob Summerlin around 1860. Extending several hundred feet to deep water, it was located on the harbor’s eastern shore south of Punta Gorda’s namesake geographical feature and used primarily to load Summerlin’s cattle on McKay’s ships. Over ensuing years, their success led to construction of additional “cattle docks.”
Due to a booming Cuban trade, by the late 1870s, docks had also been constructed at Hickory Bluff (today’s Charlotte Harbor community) by John Bartholf and the Knight brothers, Jesse and Joel. The Knight brothers’ pier is said to have extended 650 yards into the harbor. With the 1800s coming to a close and demand once again rising, cattleman W. H. Towles built a dock near the Myakka River’s mouth. The “West India Dock” was likely located near the end of today’s Cattle Dock Point Road, just north of South Gulf Cove.
Punta Gorda’s “Long Dock” was constructed near today’s Jamaica Way and West Marion Avenue intersection in Punta Gorda Isles soon after the railroad’s arrival in July 1886. Extending 4,200 feet to 12 feet of water, it allowed the Morgan Steamship Line to make the new town, then the nation’s southernmost railroad terminus, a stop on its New Orleans to Havana route. Railroad tracks extending its length allowed easy transfer of passengers and freight. Arguably, for a time, the harbor’s and town’s most important “overall” dock, at one point it even had its own general store, post office and telegraph office.
Just a few years later, the Long Dock was abandoned after tracks to it were removed during a dispute between railroad owner Henry Plant and town founder Isaac Trabue when Plant decided to make Tampa his port of choice. Plant then built a smaller dock at the foot of King Street (U.S. 41 north) near his hotel. Reaching just 5 feet of water, it could only service local riverboats and fishermen, ending Charlotte Harbor’s and Punta Gorda’s days of ocean-going passenger ships.
Visit Charlotte County Libraries and History “online” to view photographs of harbor docks. Select “Archives,” then enter your “Search” criteria. Photos of docks can also be viewed on the Punta Gorda History Center’s website. Select “Online Collection,” then “Keyword Search.”
Check out History Services’ yearlong project, “Telling Your Stories: History in the Parks.” It began in January 2021 with placement of the first interpretive sign “Charlotte Harbor Spa” at South County Regional Park. The last was dedicated Dec. 15, 2021 at Centennial Park featuring Florida postcards. All dedicated signs can be viewed at online library resources. Select “Programs and Services,” then “History Services” and “Virtual Programs.”
Visit the same site and select “History Exhibits”, or phone 941-629-7278, to find out what history related programs and videos are available, particularly James Abraham’s lecture series, “Endless Charlotte.”
