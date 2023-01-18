CSponcedeath11xx20A

The Juan Ponce de Leon statue that stands overlooking Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda was donated by the Fraternal Order of Ponce de Leon Conquistadors.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

Good day to all!

Did you know that Charlotte Harbor, in addition to offering great fishing today, supported a booming fishing industry by the late 1500s, over 400 years ago? To place that in proper perspective, the English didn’t settle Jamestown until 1607, and it was 1620 before the Pilgrims arrived at Plymouth.


