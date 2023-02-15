Benjamin Joshua Baker was taught to read by his parents, who were former slaves. He passed the state examination for teachers at age 19 and became the first African-American teacher in what is now Charlotte County. Benjamin J. Baker Academy (now called Baker Center) is named for him.
Did you know Punta Gorda's first school for African-American children was established by a young man from Live Oak, Florida?
Did you know Punta Gorda’s first school for African-American children was established by a young man from Live Oak, Florida? Benjamin Joshua Baker, born in the county seat of north central Florida’s Suwannee County in 1872, was taught to read and write by his parents. Not necessarily a surprise until one learns they were former slaves who had also mastered those skills, an exception to the rule in those times when there was great concern educated slaves would be more inclined to seek freedom.
Young Benjamin didn’t begin his formal education until the early 1880s, when a school for Live Oak’s African-American children was finally opened. He did well and by age 19 had passed the state teaching exam, the only requirement at the time for anyone wishing to become a teacher. The next dozen years were spent teaching in Suwannee County’s small segregated schools.
In 1886, a few years before Baker obtained his teaching certificate and almost 300 miles to the southwest, Albert Gilchrist and his surveying crew completed laying out Florida Southern Railway’s route from Bartow Junction to Trabue (Punta Gorda). Gilchrist and several of his workers then decided to make the new town their home. One of them was Dan Smith, who soon became a leader in Punta Gorda’s African-American community.
Gilchrist, who would become Florida’s governor, also served in the state House of Representatives from 1893 until 1905. In 1903, he appointed Smith to DeSoto County’s Board of Education. Remember, Charlotte County was not created until April 1921.
Mr. Smith then traveled to New Orleans for an educator’s conference with the express purpose of hiring a teacher. There he met Benjamin Baker, then 31, and convinced him to come to Punta Gorda. That same year, Baker arrived to teach in the city’s first “colored school,” a two-room, wood-frame building on Marion Avenue at the foot of Cooper Street, near the bay.
With enrollment expanding rapidly, it wasn’t long before a new four-room school was constructed at the corner of Mary Street and Showalter Avenue, about where New Operation Cooper Street’s tennis courts are today. The new school was commonly known as Baker’s Academy.
Dr. Baker lived just a few blocks away, in a small cottage on Nesbit Street just north of Charlotte Avenue. Married twice, he lost both wives and never had children of his own. A stern, but beloved teacher, he retired in 1940 due to his health, after almost 50 years as an educator. Interestingly, he was the first to receive a pension under the Florida Teacher’s Retirement Act, which became effective in 1939.
Apparently, he was also very diplomatic. It’s said that although a religious man, he never formally joined either African-American church of the time, alternating attendance between St. Mark Missionary Baptist and Bethel A.M.E. churches so as not to show partiality.
Benjamin Baker passed away in 1942 while a new Baker Academy was under construction on East Charlotte Avenue near his home. The school remained segregated, with “senior high” aged students required to attend Dunbar High School in Fort Myers, until 1964 when Charlotte County schools were the first in Florida to voluntarily integrate. Then it became Baker Elementary.
The current school, rebuilt after Hurricane Charley, and renamed the Baker Center, is home to Charlotte County’s early childhood education programs. Dr. Baker is interred at Lieutenant Carl Bailey Cemetery and is one of several African-American citizens prominent in Punta Gorda’s history depicted in a mural at the Baker Center.
Check out History Services' yearlong project, "Telling Your Stories: History in the Parks." It began in January 2021 with placement of the first interpretive sign "Charlotte Harbor Spa" at South County Regional Park. The last was dedicated Dec. 15, 2021 at Centennial Park featuring Florida postcards. All dedicated signs can be viewed at online library resources.
“Did You Know” appears every other Wednesday. The Charlotte County Historical Society’s mission is to advocate and support local history through education, initiatives and projects in Charlotte County. For more information, visit Charlotte County Historical Center Society online, or call 941-769-1270.
