Teacher Benjamin Baker

Benjamin Joshua Baker was taught to read by his parents, who were former slaves. He passed the state examination for teachers at age 19 and became the first African-American teacher in what is now Charlotte County. Benjamin J. Baker Academy (now called Baker Center) is named for him.

Did you know Punta Gorda’s first school for African-American children was established by a young man from Live Oak, Florida? Benjamin Joshua Baker, born in the county seat of north central Florida’s Suwannee County in 1872, was taught to read and write by his parents. Not necessarily a surprise until one learns they were former slaves who had also mastered those skills, an exception to the rule in those times when there was great concern educated slaves would be more inclined to seek freedom.


