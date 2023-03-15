Heroes groundbreaking

County and other officials break ground for the Beirut Peacekeepers Memorial Tower which is expected to be completed in about a year, at an estimated cost of $4 million. It is being paid for by the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Fund.

 SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON

The sun pierced heavy clouds just as the Charlotte High Silver King ensemble struck up the national anthem.

It seemed fitting.


John Hackworth
