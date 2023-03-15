The sun pierced heavy clouds just as the Charlotte High Silver King ensemble struck up the national anthem.
It seemed fitting.
A crowd of nearly 1,000 turned out on a cloudy, windy, chilly morning Wednesday to honor Marines who died in the 1983 Beirut bombing and celebrate the groundbreaking of a memorial to their sacrifice.
The finely orchestrated event featured speakers and dozens of veterans who were there when terrorists bombed the Marine barracks. There were also cadres of youths representing the Girls Scouts, Boy Scouts, YMCA, along with first responders who are also honored at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park where the ceremony took place.
Renard Manley drove from Orlando to stand with other men who experienced what was one of the deadliest attack on U.S. Marines in history.
He was there. And, he said, he never knew what hit him.
"I was asleep," he said. "They pulled me out of the rubble."
Manley, who grew up in Panama City, Florida, said he had only been in Beirut two days when the terrorists hit.
He and Thurnell "Chip" Shields, one of the featured speakers, were both lucky that October day as they served in a peacekeeping force in Beirut, Lebanon. Shields told those in the audience about how he couldn't feel his legs and about how difficult it was to extract him from all the concrete rubble on top of and around him.
The crowd was filled with veterans who wanted to honor those who died in Beirut, and their brothers and sisters who served and sacrificed for their country.
Kurt Martin, of North Port, was there with his wife, Jacqueline. She, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, was dressed in a colonial America costume and passed out brochures to the crowd.
Kurt, who is a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, said he felt almost a duty to be on hand despite still struggling a little from a stroke.
Standing straight in his original U.S. Navy uniform, William Johnson stood out in the crowd.
"I had to use a shoehorn to get into it," the Punta Gorda resident joked.
"I served from '74 until '96," he said of his Navy career. "I got in just at the tail end of Vietnam, but I was never there. I came today to volunteer at the Military Heritage Museum (where a lunch was planned after the park ceremony)."
Roger Davis said he felt a duty to attend since just about everyone in his family, including him, served in the military.
"My father was in the Navy in World War II," he said.
Nodding to his wife, Jean, he said her brother was an Air Force Academy graduate, and a cousin was a Navy SEAL.
"I just have respect for what happened (in Beirut)," he said, adding that the chilly weather was not a problem since he hails from Columbus, Ohio.
It was a red-white-and-blue day for sure. Huey helicopters and other planes flew overhead. American flags were everywhere. Hands were over hearts in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Any veteran would have been proud.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.