One of the primary roles of government is to protect the health, welfare and safety of its residents. In my role as the new city manager in Punta Gorda, I have definitely been engaged in helping to protect the public health. On Sept. 30, City Council had to convene a special meeting to address the changes that Governor Ron DeSantis’ Executive Order 20-244 made, which included prohibiting the collection of fines and penalties associated with COVID-19 mask ordinance violations. Punta Gorda had an emergency ordinance in place that included such fines.
City Council listened to both in-person and email comments from residents in regards to the face covering ordinance. Arguments were made by many to continue the mask ordinance for the safety of residents, and others raised questions about the efficacy of masks and urged the city to follow the requirement of the governor’s order to suspend fines and penalties. Council had a lengthy discussion about the merits of repealing the ordinance, continuing the existing ordinance as is, adopting a new resolution that only encourages instead of mandates the use of masks, or continuing the existing Ordinance with a moratorium on enforcement provisions of the ordinance.
Given the fact that the population of Punta Gorda is the second oldest demographic in the United States, residents are at significant risk if they contract the coronavirus and develop COVID-19; and given that the Center for Disease Control recommends the wearing of masks in places where social distancing is not possible, the decision was made to keep the city of Punta face covering ordinance in place with a moratorium on enforcement of the penalties for not wearing a mask. This will remains as a requirement of law in the city of Punta Gorda, while bringing the ordinance into compliance with the governor’s mandate.
Keep in mind that the ordinance has exemptions including;
Children under the age of two;
Persons observing social distancing;
Persons for whom a face covering would cause impairment due to an existing health condition or for whom compliance with the mandatory requirements imposed herein would conflict with the Americans with Disabilities Act;
Persons communicating with an individual who is hearing impaired who needs to see the mouth of the person speaking to facilitate communication;
Persons while working in a business or profession who do not have interactions with other persons;
Persons while working in a business or profession where use of a face covering would prevent them from performing the duties of the business or profession;
Persons exercising, while maintaining social distancing;
Persons while eating or drinking, provided they are maintaining social distancing. It is the intent of this provision that a face covering must be worn while traversing an indoor public place for ingress and egress, when walking to and from restroom facilities, and while standing when unable to maintain social distancing;
Public safety, fire and other life safety or health care personnel, as their personal protective equipment requirements will be governed by their respective agencies or employers;
Persons who are engaged in obtaining a service involving the nose or face for which temporary removal of a face covering is necessary to perform the service;
Persons engaged in an activity where some other form of face covering is required pursuant to the regulations of the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration
In this same meeting, Council also discussed the section of the Governor’s Executive Order repealing previous orders that restricted the number of attendees at any gathering. On this issue Council decided that because those restrictions had been lifted by the governor, city event applications and event permits would again be considered. Event organizers must, though, submit a site plan showing how the event will be set up to maintain social distancing for the public health, safety and welfare of attendees and vendors at the event.
I encourage everyone to continue to follow the CDC recommendations of hand washing, sanitizing, physical and social distancing and wearing face coverings when distancing is not possible for your own safety and the safety of our neighbors. City offices will continue to lead by example by following the local law requiring the wearing of face coverings. Please help by doing the same, so that we can comply with the ever-changing requirements as we strive to keep our city safe.
We can as a community work together to get through these challenging times.
Greg Murray is the city manager of Punta Gorda.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.