The first time I meet Clarence Turner, I decided he was a little frightening.
He stood about 6-feet, 4-inches tall, had short whiskers from not shaving — nothing fashionable like today’s beards. He wore an old, stained hat that covered a balding head and always, always wore coveralls and dirty boots.
Of course, you wouldn’t expect your farrier to dress neatly. Shoeing horses is a tough, dirty job.
For the record, this relationship with Clarence dates back to my days in West Virginia when I first began a love affair with horses.
I tried a couple of different farriers as the quality of my stock improved, but for one reason or another, none suited me and my schedule. Someone told me about a fella named Clarence who was really good with horses. And, his price was reasonable.
There were a couple of considerations, though. First of all, Clarence required valet service. He didn’t drive. You had to make an appointment and pick him up. And, he also did not have a phone. So you had to drive to his farm, leave a note and hope the time and date you wrote down worked for him. Most of the time when it didn’t, he would have another customer call you on their phone and suggest another day and time.
Clarence lived on a small farm near Lavalette, West Virginia with a sister who had a mental illness of some type. I only met her once as she was shy of people.
His coveralls carried an odor that was not just horse smell. I suspected he had no hot water, but that was just a guess.
When Clarence came to shoe your horse you could count on making a stop or two on the way home — after all this was a rare opportunity to go to the nearest drive-in restaurant or pick up some groceries. But it was all part of the deal. After all, he was maybe the best farrier around and he was cheap.
And, did I mention that you also had to be agreeable to Clarence espousing Shakespeare in a loud, booming voice as he shod your horse. And he did it loudly, later telling you he loved studying Shakespeare in school.
One day, just before a big horse show, our stallion threw a shoe. I took a chance and drove to Clarence’s home to see if he could come put it back on. To my surprise, he was home.
He was moving kinda slow but agreed to come with me. It was cold that day. Clarence seemed to be laboring more than normal to keep that horse’s hoof still as he reshod him. He had a cough too. But he got the job done.
A couple days later, our friend asked if we knew Clarence was in the hospital. I went to see him. It wasn’t good.
Clarence died a couple days later. He left his farm to a friend with the promise that his sister would be taken care of.
I think back often to that day he came to shoe my horse, sick as he was. It was the last horse he ever shod.
I miss Clarence Turner. He was not just my farrier. He was my friend.
Pulitzer Prize winner John Hackworth is commentary editor of the Sun newspapers. You may contact him at jhackworth@sun-herald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.