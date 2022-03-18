Clusia has become a very popular shrub these past several years as an evergreen hedge plant. Dependably used in the warmer parts of the County, recent observations reinforced the fact that Clusia took a big hit in our recent freeze event. Clusia is a broadleaf evergreen that can make wonderful hedges and privacy screens, as well as an ornamental subject for planters — in the right place!
This native plant is a relative newcomer to the market in our area. The Clusia is considered a native plant normally found in Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe County and regions well south of there. It has thick, dark-green leaves noted to retain written words drawn into the leaf tissue — aka autograph plant. During the summer, Clusia produces large pink/white flowers at night. These nocturnal showy flowers are followed by a large fleshy, green, poisonous fruit. When ripe, the fruit turns black and splits open revealing red seeds and black, sticky pitch.
About twelve-years ago I noticed a hedge of Clusia planted around a commercial property in Port Charlotte. It looked great and seemed to grow beautifully. However, after several cold winters, it had frozen down to the ground and did not grow back. Not far from this sight around another commercial property, I noticed Clusia was planted with other some other landscape plants within beds situated throughout a vast asphalt parking area. These plantings survived because of the simple fact that the warmth stored in the pavement during the day was sufficient to protect these pitch-apples from freezing on cold winter nights. The lesson learned was that Clusia are hardy from zone 10 and southward. This means that they will do well right along the immediate coast in Charlotte County, but as you move inland, unless you have them planted in known “microclimates,” provide some type of protection during cold spells, or have them potted in containers that can moved indoors, they will most likely freeze.
The biggest Clusia that I have seen planted in our area are about 6-feet-tall, but these shrubs can be easily pruned to the size you want. Adapted to full sun to part shade, the Clusia is tolerant of sandy soil, and best of all, it is very salt-spray tolerant and fits well with seaside plantings. Once established, this native is highly drought-tolerant as well.
There are several Clusia species available including a variegated cultivar called "Variegata" with yellow and green foliage. Bottom-line, as with many tropical plants in our area, location is of prime importance in regards to cold tolerance and ultimately, sustainable survival. In the right place, Clusia can make an outstanding plant for your landscape. For those gardeners with partially frozen Clusia, be patient as they will likely recover over the next few months. For more information on ornamental plants suitable for our area, or to ask a question, please visit www.facebook.com/CharlotteMGLifeline/.
