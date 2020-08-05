Flowers that can take the summer heat are few and far between. There are a few, however, and one of the favorite summer annuals is the periwinkle. While periwinkles can take the heat, they do have one problem associated with heavy rainfall and a fungal disease. Breeding programs have helped solve some of this problem and allowed for longer-lasting periwinkles perfect for summer curb appeal.
The periwinkle is originally from Madagascar and is really a perennial, but most often grown as a heat-tolerant annual. Periwinkles sport glossy green leaves and flowers in white, pinks, reds, or bi-colors. Cultivars of periwinkle range from 7 to 24 inches in height and width making them great for mass planting, borders and edging, cascading down a wall, and even as a candidate for hanging baskets.
These flowering plants do best in full sun and need well-drained soil without too much organic matter. Space plants 12 to 20 inches apart and water for establishment, but lightly thereafter. It is overwatering and heavy summer rains that will often trigger fungal diseases that put a stop to the periwinkle flower show.
A fungal disease known as phytophthora blight is a major summer-time problem with periwinkles. There are other root diseases, but phytophthora is very common with periwinkle plants wilting and dying especially when associated with a wet environment.
Although raised planters with well-drained soil and sparse, targeted irrigation can help, breeding programs have developed phytophthora-tolerant cultivars that you may want to explore. The Cora and Nirvana periwinkle series have increased disease resistance and are available in apricot, burgundy, pink, lavender, violet, or white. These cultivars are now readily available at most local garden centers. The flowers and the leaves are larger than older varieties making for added eye appeal. In addition to well-drained soils and minimal precision irrigation, the use of a mulch over the soil may help reduce the possibility of spores splashing from the soil and on to the plants.
Older variety periwinkles put out a great deal of seeds and tend to reseed themselves almost making this plant appear invasive. Periwinkle plants are technically not invasive, but you may find them popping up in your yard in shades of fuchsia and white. Just use caution and weed them out to prevent any spread and naturalization. Periwinkles are a Florida-Friendly Landscaping plant recommended for our area and will sparkle in the mid-summer flower bed with some cultural planning and good variety selection! For more information on all types of plants for your Florida Yard, or to ask a question, please visit https://www.facebook.com/CharlotteMGLifeline/.
Don’t forget that Florida-Friendly Landscaping is a program that our office encourages as it promotes planting the “right plant in the right place,” water conservation, common sense pest management, sensible use of fertilizers, composting, etc. that help develop a sustainable landscape. For more information on this important, over-arching program, please contact Sara Weber, FFL Education-Training Specialist, at Sara.Weber@charlottecountyfl.gov.
