They’d rather have ridden in on season’s coattails.
Even though they didn’t, this year is a lot better for restaurant launches than this time last year. Dining rooms hadn’t yet reopened then, and no one knew what the new normal would be.
This spring, the new normal is COVID-related permitting and licensing holdups, never mind how hard it is to hire people.
The most frustrating phrase in the foodie lexicon has to be “Coming Soon!”
Few are promising any firmer date than “soon,” but here are a few coming-soons, in rough order of opening.
TROUBLE IN THE HOOD
Rotonda West neighbors are so anxious for the new Cape Haze Tavern that consultant Phil Cerciello finally told them they’d know it was open when the balloons went up outside.
“The liquor license, fire-panel permitting and inspections took forever because of COVID,” he said. “Then, I was set to open on Tuesday, but today (April Fool’s Day) we ran into a small snag with the hood inspection. It’s a complicated system, and if one piece doesn’t work right, everything fails. So again I have to push back a couple more days.
“And in all my years in this industry I have never experienced such a shortage of staff.
“But I have to say that the two inspectors (Charlotte County and Englewood) are really nice and working with us ... to expedite inspections. They want us to open ASAP.”
Everybody else, too, Phil.
BBQ AND BEEFS
Shortly after Rib City Fort Myers celebrated its 30th anniversary, Rib City Express signage went up at the space next to Charlotte Harbor’s Dunkin.
Venice fans were already raving about the Rib City chain’s down-home-good baby back and St. Louis ribs, chicken, pulled pork, beef brisket and secret sauces.
Targeted for spring 2020, Port Charlotte’s Rib City Express was originally intended to be the chain’s first foray into quick service — with a shortened menu, online ordering and a drive-thru.
Instead, Lehigh Acres debuted the first Rib City Express in June.
In a press release, Rib City managing partner Paul Peden stated: “We have been looking to launch a fast-casual version of Rib City for a while and with COVID-19 changing the way we operate all our stores, it was the perfect time to launch Rib City Express.”
Just not in Port Charlotte, just yet. Soon.
* * *
Following fast on Rib City’s heels is a replacement barbecue for Kings Highway’s Smoke’n Pit. Owner Bill Farley plans later hours and a much-expanded full bar at Pitmasters All-American BBQ — along with, of course, house-smoked barbecue.
But he, too, was plagued by a delayed liquor license. He last reported that a temporary license would arrive in mid-April but that he wouldn’t be smokin’ until May, when he’d “finalize the last few things and get the food and liquor orders in.”
* * *
Chris Lansdale already holds the biggest-of-‘em-all Beef ‘O’ Brady’s franchise on Taylor Road in Punta Gorda. At last count, the 10,500-square-foot space held 55 TVs and six different rooms.
Now he’ll grow even bigger, as work progresses on a new Deep Creek Beef’s. (Sure has a nice ring to it.)
Despite permitting delays, Lansdale started construction early this year on the Sandhill Boulevard location that was once home to neighborhood favorite Emil’s Sports Bar & Grill, gutted three years ago by a three-alarm fire.
He’ll open ... wait for it ... soon.
MORE, COME SUMMER
Dough Bar Pizza & Pasta has been rising slowly alongside Punta Gorda’s Gatorz Downtown, under the ownership of Gatorz’ Doug Harris and three partners — one of them, experienced Italian restaurateur Nick Margiotta.
Daniela Russo — whose husband, Paul, of Impact Homes, built it — sees light at the end of a long tunnel.
“It will be opening soon, featuring wood-fired and New York-style pizza, along with authentic Italian dishes, in a trendy, modern atmosphere with a full liquor bar and extensive wine selection,” she reported.
* * *
For more than a decade, the restaurant at 2665 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte has worn many hats. Its roof changed color, from blue to red, when it shifted from Jimmy’s Grill to Camila.
One constant has been the building’s owner, Jimmy Psicharis, who also owns Elena’s in Punta Gorda.
Now that the roof has gone azure again, on a bright white exterior echoing the Greek flag. Our guess is that Psicharis will bring back a Greek-based eatery.
* * *
Chris Evans’ Turtle Bay Café, beside The Pier at Fishermen’s Village, went on the drawing board before last year’s lockdowns. But FPL only recently connected the electric, allowing real work on the all-open-air fast-casual spot to begin.
“We aren’t trying to rush to get in before the end of season,” hinted general manager Noah Copenhaver. “I think this should be a good summer for us, given all the people buying houses and moving down here.”
* * *
Englewood knows Lynne Miller’s GramCracker Café well.
In 2010, she opened the first GramCracker Café in Willow Plaza on Placida Road, where she catered and baked her famous pies. Four years later, she moved the café to S. Indiana Avenue, now occupied by Texas Best Barbecue.
You wouldn’t want to try to keep her out of the kitchen for long. After taking over the Donna’s Naked Foods location, Miller will return to Placida Road with the mostly-to-go GramCracker Eats & Sweets.
“I’m going to offer salads to order and homemade hot soups daily,” she shared. “Fresh meals, not frozen, with upgrades like salmon and shrimp ‘n’ grits.”
And, yes, she’ll have those cakes, pies and muffins, too. If the county hustles up the final license sometime soon.
* * *
For hungry Cape Hazers who can’t seem to get enough new eateries, Tim and Joy Kierstead are working hard to transform the former Placida Grill into Tj's Market Grill, a multifaceted New Orleans dining experience right next to Ace Hardware.
They didn't even know at first that the location was once the Cajun-style Zydeco Grill.
In the vaguest of promises, Tim said, “Things are moving forward nicely. We have lots done and much more on our to-do list.”
* * *
The last healthy-eats alternative in Punta Gorda’s Herald Court Centre was Fresh Power Smoothies & Sandwiches, now moved to Wood Street.
Good news for Herald Court: In the Apr. 7 City Council meeting, City Manager Greg Murray reported, “We have a five-year lease for a fresh-cuisine type eatery (in the former Subway), specializing in poke bowls and other healthy alternatives, which makes it more of a destination in a walking area.”
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
